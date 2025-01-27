Everest Group, a leading global research and analyst business, announces appointment of Jimit Arora as Chief Executive Officer

Move Becomes Effective as of February 1, 2025, with Current CEO and Founder Peter Bendor-Samuel Staying on to Focus on the Firm's Future Growth

DALLAS and GURGAON, India and BANGALORE, India and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a global leader in research and advisory services, has announced the appointment of Jimit Arora as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal moment in the firm's 35-year history.

Effective as of February 1, 2025, this leadership transition will see Peter Bendor-Samuel, who founded Everest Group and has served as CEO since 1991, now assume the role of Founder and Executive Chairman.

Jimit Arora, Everest Group

Peter will continue to actively contribute to the firm's strategic vision and evolution, but his primary focus will be on working closely alongside the firm's clients to help navigate the complexity of the global sourcing and technology landscape, as well as dedicating time to the ongoing development of Everest Group's market-leading research and insights.

Jimit, who celebrates two decades at Everest Group this year, brings a wealth of leadership experience from within the firm, most recently serving as Managing Partner since January 2024.

In his Managing Partner role, Jimit has spearheaded the firm's enterprise services practice, guiding a team of analysts dedicated to addressing the needs of Fortune 500 companies, in the process providing guidance to the world's leading organizations.

On his decision to step back from the CEO role to focus on his roles as Founder and Executive Chairman, Peter Bendor-Samuel stated:

"It's been my life's privilege to have built Everest Group into the company that it is today. But this business is more than me, and it is exceptional because of our members, and importantly because of the expertise of our leading analysts and researchers. Their dedication to providing our clients with the highest quality insight and business intelligence enables them to make confident business decisions.

"I am as ambitious for the future of Everest Group today as I was when I first started the company, and it is precisely for this reason that we have been working behind the scenes to ensure we have a clear and exciting succession plan in place for me to transition my CEO responsibilities over to Jimit.

"I will remain a part of Everest Group through my role as Founder and Executive Chairman and will focus on working with our clients, supporting them through their most complex operational, technological, and innovation opportunities, while also playing an active role in the development of our leading-edge research and thought leadership.

"With Jimit Arora taking over as CEO, Everest Group is in the best possible hands. Jimit has been with Everest Group for the last two decades and has been instrumental in shaping the business that we are today. In his new role, Jimit is poised to build on the firm's strong foundation, driving its growth into new markets, enhancing partnerships with clients and stakeholders, and nurturing a culture of innovation and excellence.

"With his deep understanding of the industry and vision for the future, Jimit is committed to the continued motion of Everest Group, to consolidate itself as a dynamic and impactful force in the global market.

"I'm proud to have worked alongside Jimit, and to continue to do so, as we write the next chapter of our corporate history."

When asked about his priorities and his ambitions for Everest Group as he takes over the CEO position, Jimit Arora added:

"It is a huge privilege to be taking over the CEO position from Peter and we have a shared passion for everything we have already achieved as a business and a shared belief and excitement in what we will achieve over the coming years.

"As an organization, we have excellent foundations to serve as our springboard for what comes next. This is down to robust management and a strategic balance between care and responsibility, whilst also being prepared to invest in new innovations and technologies which have enabled us to grow and expand our service into new markets and clients.

"Over the past 10 years we have more than tripled our number of expert industry analysts and researchers, while simultaneously making informed decisions to invest in our own technology and innovations. All with the intention of providing a leading service to our clients. In the past year we have also launched our new leading Conference and Events Business, kicking it off with our inaugural Engage Conference in Dallas in October 2024, and I am now looking forward to meeting Global Business Services, technology, and sourcing leaders at our second Engage Conference which will be in London on March 31, 2025.

"I take the privilege and responsibility of serving Everest Group's existing and future members very seriously, and I know I have amazing teams of analysts, functional and operational experts, and of course my fellow Partners, alongside me for the journey."

For more information regarding Everest Group's new leader and the organization, please visit Everest Group | A Leading Global Research Firm

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing deliver precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com .

SOURCE Everest Group