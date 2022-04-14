Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 - Global

4i Apps and the other providers were assessed based on the evaluation dimensions of vision and capability, and market impact. This assessment indicates that 4i Apps has created its own mark in the ongoing analysis of the OCA services market for the focus on digital transformation.

"This recognition shows our dedication and commitment in providing the complete suite of Oracle Cloud Applications and a healthy digital solution to our customers," comments Mr. Saravanan Murugesan, Chief Executive Officer, 4i Apps.

4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With over 13 years of operations, 4i Apps is the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sectors. 4i has over 500 Oracle consultants and spread across 10 countries globally.

4i Apps has also achieved four Oracle Cloud Service Expertise certifications for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.

To read more about Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global, Click here.

Contact Information:

Email: [email protected]

Phone no: +971 58 957 4520

Website: https://www.4iapps.com/

SOURCE 4i Apps Solutions pvt ltd