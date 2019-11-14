Everest Group Names ADP a Leader in 2019 Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment

ROSELAND, N.J. and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll Solutions (MCP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment. As a Leader, ADP covers the maximum number of client employees in the market. According to Everest Group, Leaders have constantly innovated and invested in developing technological capabilities to differentiate themselves from others in the market.

Everest Group classifies providers based on three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. The PEAK Matrix is a framework that provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of providers based on their market success and delivery capability. The industry analyst firm assesses the Market Impact and Vision and Capability of each provider. Market Impact measures market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered, while Vision and Capability examines vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

"ADP is among the few players that have made significant strides in providing an integrated payroll solution to their buyers through its key acquisitions and partnerships," said Anil Vijayan, vice president, Everest Group. "Its investments in enhancing its solution to create an integrated HR services ecosystem for its clients along with advanced analytics capabilities have helped it emerge as a Leader in the assessment."

"We are continuously looking to advance our solutions and strategically expand our global footprint to meet the needs of our global payroll clients, and we are honored to have Everest Group recognize our efforts," said Don McGuire, president, Employer Services International, ADP. "Multinational companies face unique challenges as the HR and payroll industry evolves. We're proud that our solutions can help clients navigate the global complexities of these new demands, from on-demand pay to the contingent workforce."

Among ADP's strengths, Everest Group noted ADP's significant presence across all geographies. As a Leader, ADP received the highest scores for market adoption, earning recognition for its ADP DataCloud analytics platform and growing technological capabilities and investments, notably in the on-demand payroll ecosystem. Everest Group also highlighted several of ADP's acquisitions including The Marcus Buckingham Company, WorkMarket, Celergo, and Global Cash Card, which have allowed ADP to provide a more integrated solution.

To access a customized version of Everest Group's 2019 MCP PEAK Matrix Assessment covering ADP's global payroll solutions, please visit here.

