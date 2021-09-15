Everest Group Names ADP a Leader in RPO Peak Matrix 2021 Assessment

Everest Group uses its objective, data-driven PEAK Matrix framework to assess the market and overall delivery capability of RPO providers, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. The assessment has two main criteria that determine the outcome – Market Impact, which includes market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered; and Vision and Capability, which covers vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

"ADP RPO has the expertise to cater to buyers of all sizes across multiple industries in North America. Its continued investments in 2020 have helped it to create a robust technology stack and expand its advisory and market intelligence offerings," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "This differentiation helped to position the firm as a Leader on Everest Group's RPO in North America Services PEAK Matrix® 2021."

"We are honored to again be recognized as a Leader in RPO by Everest Group," said Tina Tromiczak, senior vice president at ADP. "At ADP, we have dedicated ourselves to providing our clients with the resources and support they need to navigate the constantly changing job market by evolving our technology and helping clients return to the office. From specialized recruitment offerings such as assessment-based diversity scorecards, to AI-powered chatbots and predictive analytics to aid in candidate search, we combine the power of technology and data with deep expertise to deliver an impactful client experience."

To access an ADP-focused excerpt of Everest Group's RPO in North America PEAK Matrix 2021 Assessment covering ADP RPO, please visit here.

ADP RPO is the Recruitment Process Outsourcing arm of ADP, a leading global technology company providing HCM solutions. Delivering on the needs of businesses of all sizes, ADP RPO provides end-to-end talent acquisition and turnover consulting, employment branding, strategic recruiting solutions (executive, military, diversity, university), data analytics/benchmarking, workforce planning, recruiting/applicant tracking technology, offer letter management, and vendor management for exempt and non-exempt hires across all industries. ADP owns AIRS recruitment training, the industry standard for certified recruitment training offering 8 certifications and 35 recruiter led courses and outplacement services. For more information, visit ADP.com.

