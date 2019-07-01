Everest Group Names Automation Anywhere a Leader in RPA PEAK Matrix™ Assessment

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named it a Leader and a Star Performer in its "Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019."

In 2018, Automation Anywhere was also named a Leader in the PEAK Matrix and in 2017, was a Leader and Star Performer in the report, then called the FIT Matrix.

"Automation Anywhere has maintained a leading position in vision and capability, and market impact ratings for the third year in a row," said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President at Everest Group. "Factors that contributed to this strong position on the PEAK Matrix included continued product development and global expansion, enhanced analytics and dashboarding, Digital Workers via the Bot Store, and growth of its global customer and partner base."

The RPA industry is growing at an unprecedented rate because of the high levels of efficiency and productivity achieved from intelligent automation. According to equity research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets, RPA has emerged as a $100 billion market opportunity1.

Automation Anywhere's customers span a variety of industries, and now include more than 85 percent of the world's top banks and financial services companies and 90 percent of the world's top healthcare companies.

"It is an honor to be named a leader in Everest Group's 2019 RPA PEAK Matrix for the third consecutive year," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere. "Maintaining a leading position in the PEAK Matrix is validation of our company's vision for intelligent automation and our ability to execute underscores our unwavering dedication to unlock human potential and innovation as we continue to transform the way people will work."

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments.

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Check out our monthly webinar series BotVisions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

1 According to KeyBanc Capital Markets

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

