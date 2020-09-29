Everest Group Names Automation Anywhere a Leader in RPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named it a Leader and a Star Performer in its "Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020."

In 2019, Automation AnywhereTM was also named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix.

"Automation Anywhere has strengthened its position as a Leader and a Star Performer on the RPA Products PEAK Matrix on the back of strong YOY advances across vision and capability, and market impact dimensions," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Factors that contributed to this position included introduction of a web-based RPA platform built on a cloud-native architecture, enhanced human-robot collaboration, organic/inorganic investments made to enable an integrated automaton solution, and significant growth in its global RPA business."

Automation Anywhere has achieved substantial growth within the last year, which includes launching the industry's only cloud-native and web-based intelligent automation platform, Enterprise A2019, the world's first integrated process discovery solution, Discovery Bot, and the first RPA-as-a-Service solution.

Automation Anywhere's customers span a variety of industries, including the world's largest enterprises and governments in virtually every industry including 85% of the top banks and ﬁnancial institutions, 90% of the top healthcare institutions, 85% of the top technology companies, and 80% of the top telecom companies.

"Being acknowledged as a leader in the PEAK Matrix underscores our company's unwavering dedication to innovation - shifting the way in which humans work by unlocking their potential through intelligent automation and ultimately, transforming the future of work," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Automation Anywhere. "It is an honor to be named a leader for four years in a row by Everest Group in their RPA PEAK Matrix."

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments.

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Check out our monthly webinar series: https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

Experience RPA for free: https://www.automationanywhere.com/products/community-edition

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,000 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With a global network of 2,000 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.4 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

