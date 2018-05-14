Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management

Everest Group's 2018 Supply Chain Management Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Assessment evaluates 11 service providers, and ranks Genpact as one of only two leaders and star performers. The report highlights Genpact's strong domain expertise, focus on innovation, and advanced technology offerings as key strengths. Everest Group cites Genpact's investments in building next-generation solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, cognitive computing, cloud, and analytics, both via enhancements to its AI-based Genpact Cora platform, and through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

"Genpact helps its clients achieve significant transformative results from their supply chain management operations to enable growth," said Katrina Menzigian, vice president, Everest Group. "We see Genpact as having key strengths in domain expertise and innovation. Further, Genpact's clients feel they benefit from a portfolio of strong technology offerings and a proactive client engagement model."

Transformation for enterprise-wide impact

Supply chain transformation is a key enterprise initiative for growth, and companies need operations that drive speed and flexibly to respond to fluctuating demand levels and market changes. Companies are shifting from tactical, activity-based re-engineering to more strategic, end-to-end transformation, including developing centers of excellence for activities like supply, demand, and sales and operations planning.

For example, Genpact helped a consumer packaged goods (CPG) market leader transform its supply chain operations to respond to customers faster, free up working capital by 12 percent to reinvest in growth, and increase planning productivity by 65 percent. With Intelligent Supply Chain Automation Index, powered by Genpact Cora, the CPG company made decisions faster, and completed planning cycles in less than an hour compared to previously taking more than a week. Genpact also helped automate and integrate multiple planning roles (such as demand, supply, production, material, etc.) into single enterprise-wide functions.

In addition, a leading foods manufacturer identified more than $150 million to invest in marketing and growth, after initially struggling with integrating operations from a large merger. Genpact helped the company reimagine its entire global supply chain operations, consolidating distributed and fractional roles at numerous business entities around the world into more productive, streamlined operational hubs. New standardized processes also eliminated redundant and duplicate activities, with automation through digital technologies and advanced analytics driving greater efficiencies.

"With increasingly more complex supply chains, visibility, agility, and responsiveness are critical for companies to compete," said Shantanu Ghosh, business leader, CFO and Transformation Services, Genpact. "Everest Group's ranking underscores our co-innovation with clients to transform their operations and enable growth. Our investments in domain, advanced analytics, digital technology, and design thinking – as well as our global centers of excellence in planning, order management, master data management, and other areas – have delivered hundreds of millions of dollars of business impact."

