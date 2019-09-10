Everest Group Names Geometric Results Inc. (GRI) Leader and Star Performer in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) - PEAK Matrix™ 2019 Compendium

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geometric Results Inc. (GRI) was honored to be named a Leader in Everest Group's Managed Service Provider (MSP) – Service Provider Profile Compendium 2019 and corresponding PEAK Matrix™ Assessment, the source for trusted comparative MSP assessments of providers and solutions. GRI is a leading independent provider of contingent workforce solutions and was named one of three "Star Performers" by the Everest Group, based upon the evaluation of 20 leading global MSP providers named in this assessment.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ offers enterprises the analysis and insights leaders need to make critical decisions about providers and service offerings. In the market report, GRI was identified as a leader in bringing new and innovative solutions to the market, with a focus on a "vendor-neutral engagement model and supplier management program to help buyers reduce their contingent workforce program spend by optimizing the supplier performance and supplier mix."

GRI's workforce decision analytics solution – Envision, which offers actionable insight to GRI's clients through predictive modeling and Machine Learning algorithms – was highlighted as a key strength supporting the designation of Leader in the MSP PEAK Matrix™. "We're thrilled to see continued market confirmation and GRI differentiation in our data analytics solution, Envision," said Fred Minturn, Group CEO and Executive Chairman. Interviews and surveys with buyers present a critical factor in determining an organization's position on the matrix. In that process, buyers also praised GRI's vision and strategy, innovation and customer-focus.

The team at GRI is honored with this recognition of our commitment to innovative global workforce solutions that support workers in more than 50 countries. "As the leading independent, MSP, our team is honored to be recognized as both a Leader and Star Performer in Everest's report. Everest's recognition is continued validation that GRI's innovation focus is driving customer value and industry recognition," said David Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer.

