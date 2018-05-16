Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup Solutions has been named a global Leader on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ for the eighth year. The Everest Group report Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018 recognizes ManpowerGroup Solutions for its breadth of RPO offerings, scalable recruitment solutions and active investment in Next Generation technology and services.

"As the RPO market becomes more complex, we continue to invest in innovative solutions and technology to help our clients recruit the critical talent they need to drive success," said Kate Donovan, Senior Vice President of ManpowerGroup Solutions North America and Global RPO President. "Through data-driven, next generation recruitment services, employers are better equipped to make strategic workforce decisions based on predictive performance to increase productivity and employee engagement - now and in the future. We're proud of the continuous recognition by Everest Group for our global footprint, our local expertise and the talent we have in our business."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities measured along seven dimensions – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

"As competition in the RPO industry heats up, our PEAK Matrix™ has proven that ManpowerGroup Solution's strategic investment in Next Generation RPO services and geographic expansion sets them apart as a leader," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. "Building on its innovative offerings, the company continues to achieve market success through scalable customized solutions supported by a deep understanding of both the evolving workforce and unique needs of regions."

About ManpowerGroup Solutions

ManpowerGroup Solutions provides clients with outsourcing services related to human resources functions, primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives that are outcome-based, thereby sharing in the risk and reward with our clients. Our solutions offerings include TAPFIN-Managed Service Provider, Strategic Workforce Consulting, Borderless Talent Solutions, Talent Based Outsourcing and Recruitment Process Outsourcing, where we are one of the largest providers of permanent and contingent recruitment in the world. ManpowerGroup Solutions is part of the ManpowerGroup family of companies, which also includes Manpower, Experis, and Right Management. More information at www.manpowergroupsolutions.com.

