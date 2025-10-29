Everest Group Names Neutrinos a Major Contender in their 2025 Low-code Application Development Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Recognition highlights the strong technical expertise and cross-platform experiences of Neutrinos' AI-powered intelligent automation platform for insurers

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos , a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender on a global scale by the Everest Group in its 2025 Low-code Application Development Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment report. The annual report offers an objective, data-driven assessment of tech and tech services providers, evaluating their vision, capability, and market impact.

The recognition by Everest Group spotlighted the strength of Neutrinos' AI-native automation platform, empowering insurers to create engaging, intuitive, and personalized applications with their suite of intelligent automation tools. The report acknowledges Neutrinos' strong technical expertise, especially in legacy system integration and delivering consistent cross-platform experiences that improve user interaction, accessibility, and responsiveness. It also highlights Neutrinos' vast range of insurance-specific capabilities, such as modeling, rule templates, pre-built UI modules, and role-based dashboards.

"Today's enterprises are looking beyond development speed; they want low-code platforms that deliver superior user engagement, flexibility, and integration depth. In our latest PEAK Matrix® assessment, Neutrinos stood out for its ability to unify complex enterprise environments while keeping the end-user experience at the center of design. This positions it strongly among AI-powered low-code platforms," said Ankit Gupta, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its comprehensive set of insurance-specific solutions, flexibility to extend beyond native platform modules, and consistently positive client feedback across deployments have contributed to its strong positioning in this report."

"We have made substantial investments into developing our intelligent automation platform to help insurers innovate, collaborate, and quickly build at scale," said Suresh Chandrasekharan, Co-founder and CTO of Neutrinos. "Our platform is helping insurers across the globe maximize current technology investments, accelerate time-to-market, and lower total cost of ownership. Being recognized by the Everest Group for the impact our solution is having in the market validates our commitment to delivering the AI-powered automation solutions that meet the evolving needs of insurers."

Everest Group's assessment analyzed 24 low-code technology providers, assessing their capabilities to meet the evolving needs of customers and adapt to changing market dynamics. Neutrinos inclusion as a Major Contender reinforces its growing impact, helping insurers rapidly prototype, test, and deploy next-generation AI applications that enhance efficiency, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure long-term scalability.

About Neutrinos: Neutrinos is a leader in intelligent automation, empowering insurance enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. Purpose-built for insurers, the Neutrinos platform is uniquely designed to manage and orchestrate all agent, not just those built on Neutrinos. Its AI-native, full-stack architecture unifies complex systems, enables cross-platform orchestration, and powers the agentic and autonomous workflows of tomorrow. From underwriting and claims to distribution, Neutrinos brings deep insurance domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to help insurers modernize faster, boost operational agility, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their positioning. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com

