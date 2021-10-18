Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender and Star Performer in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, the leading global intelligent automation company, has been named a Major Contender and Star Performer by Everest Group in its "Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021". Click here to access a complimentary copy of the report.

"Nividous has strengthened its position as a Major Contender and emerged as a Star Performer for the second consecutive time in Everest Group's RPA PEAK Matrix® assessment as a result of strong YOY advances in its market impact and capabilities," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group.

"Expansion in the depth and breadth of its client portfolio, a continuous focus on offering a holistic automation solution, investments in cloud enablement, and high customer satisfaction are some of the key factors that contributed to this position."

Nividous has made numerous advancements within the last year, which include test automation capabilities within the Studio and Control Center, and additional features to its BPM capabilities such as form building and an improved visual process designer. Nividous has also rapidly expanded its partners' ecosystem with technology and service providers.

The RPA PEAK Matrix® assessment highlights the following key strengths of Nividous' automation platform based on a detailed evaluation of its capabilities and customers' feedback:

Nividous has made significant advancements in its complementary capabilities by adding image-based, text-based, and search-based document classifiers as well as multi-page bulk document handling to its Smart Bots.

The company has made enhancements to solutions and frameworks such as accounts payable, invoice processing, medical coding, and case management. The platform now offers additional out-of-the-box document models for insurance documents, medical cards, RC book, and mortgage documents.

Nividous has added an Excel RPA process builder that allows users to design/build RPA processes using a standard Excel sheet and upload it to the design studio, thus simplifying the process of designing workflows for business users.

In addition to built-in IDP, BPM, and task mining capabilities, Nividous also has pre-built connectors for AI/cognitive services from Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, and OCR support from ABBY.

Nividous' platform has been successfully deployed for automating processes across key business functions such as procurement, F&A, HR, IT services, contact center, digital self-service, and BFSI and healthcare industry-specific processes.

Clients have expressed high overall satisfaction, especially with the platform's ease of automation implementation and the ability to automate complex use cases using integrated RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities.

"Nividous is honored to be recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 for the second consecutive year," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous. "Such recognitions underline our unwavering dedication to delivering greater value to organizations allowing them to perform at their peak efficiency. Our innovations translate into empowered businesses that can unleash the true potential of their workforce by humanizing work with our intelligent automation platform and achieving a unique competitive edge."

About Nividous

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions in companies and organizations of various sizes around the world. Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also offers end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

Check out our monthly webinar series: https://nividous.com/webinars

Explore Nividous Platform: https://nividous.com/request-demo/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nividous

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nividous/

Contact:

Rachael Black

Nividous Software Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +1 (442) 444 2767

SOURCE Nividous Software Solutions

Related Links

https://nividous.com

