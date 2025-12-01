Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender in Intelligent Process Automation Platform (IPAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, a global leader in intelligent automation, has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2025 Intelligent Process Automation Platform (IPAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment, reaffirming its position as a competitive provider of unified automation and AI capabilities.

The annual evaluation assesses 26 leading IPAP providers worldwide, examining their market impact, strategic vision, and capabilities for enabling enterprises to build integrated, intelligent, and future-ready automation ecosystems.

"Nividous' unified approach to automation and AI demonstrates its commitment to making enterprise transformation, both intelligent and accessible," said Anish Nath, Practice Director at Everest Group.

"It's strong process analytics, orchestration capabilities across bots, human agents, and AI agents, as well as its tight integration across automation and AI layers, have reinforced its market position and helped it emerge as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Intelligent Process Automation Platform (IPAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

He adds, "Clients have particularly highlighted Nividous' scalability, end-to-end automation, and advanced IDP accuracy as key strengths, contributing to satisfaction and sustained adoption."

Everest Group Highlights Nividous' Strengths

According to the assessment, Nividous stands out for its vision to make digital transformation more accessible by offering a unified platform that combines rules-based automation with AI, with a particular focus on addressing unstructured data challenges and enabling business users to leverage advanced technologies without deep technical expertise.

Key strengths recognized in the report include:

Users can deploy custom AI agents on top of the Nividous platform's native large language model or third-party LLMs, with optional on-premises hosting to maintain data confidentiality.

The platform can perform root-cause analysis of path deviations and identifies optimal process variants using step-level metrics.

Nividous IA Studio enables bot development through drag-and-drop and Generative AI–based prompts. It includes computer vision, multi-anchor, and COM-based recorders.

It supports document-level semantic comparison, contract clause matching, and RAG-enhanced summarization and Q&A through both native LLMs and configurable OpenAI integrations.

It detects multiple intents and nuanced emotions from text, provides root-cause analysis for misclassified intents, and delivers explainable outputs tailored to domain-specific contexts.

It offers unified task assignment and orchestration across Robotic Process Automation (RPA) bots, human agents, and service tasks, with an AI-based model that intelligently routes work based on task complexity.

"Being recognized as a Major Contender in the IPAP PEAK Matrix reinforces the maturity of our unified automation platform," said Kaushal Mashruwala, Co-Founder, Nividous.

"Seeing our clients achieve real results and deliver better experiences for their customers is what drives us every day. Our holistic approach towards automation enables businesses to successfully navigate the complexities of scale in their business operations, compliance, and digital-first operating models for an enterprise-wide impact."

About Nividous

Nividous is a global intelligent automation company committed to helping organizations operate at peak efficiency. From the beginning, the company has taken a holistic view of automation, building a unified platform that brings together AI, Generative AI, Agentic AI, RPA, and Low-Code Process Automation. This integrated approach continues to set Nividous apart in the industry.

Nividous maintains 100% customer retention and is consistently recognized by leading global analysts. The company remains dedicated to ongoing innovation, ensuring its products and services help customers strengthen their competitive edge.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

