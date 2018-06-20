Everest Group Names Sitel Group as a Leader for 6th consecutive year

"We are especially proud that Sitel Group was recognized as a Leader for the sixth year in a row on Everest Group's CCO PEAK Matrix based on the strength of our vision and execution capabilities," said Arnaud de Lacoste, Chief Marketing & Innovations Officer at Sitel Group. "This recognition confirms to us that we are on the right track with our ambitious mission to become the most relevant brand in the industry, well-known not only for being a financially strong and global company, but also an innovative & socially-engaged partner for today and tomorrow."

Everest Group's CCO PEAK Matrix™ Assessment provides a comparative assessment of CCO providers, locations, and products & solutions within the CCO industry. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

