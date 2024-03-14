EVEREST™ Launches Stylish Home Organization and Storage Solutions at The Inspired Home Show

EVEREST brings calm to the clutter in every room with beautiful and functional products; new consumer survey finds 86% of homeowners would feel happier at home with better organization

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. , March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging a passion for design and manufacturing excellence, EVEREST is reinventing home organization with new modern, beautiful, and easy-assembly storage solutions. EVEREST launches online this season to inspire spring cleaning and organization projects for the whole home.

"Organization is a mountain of a task so we created EVEREST to motivate possibilities," says Josh Gitlin, President and CEO of EVEREST. "Our solutions bring calm from the moment of purchase to the finished project and reflect a uniquely soft and stylish look to complement any home décor."

EVEREST's organization and storage solutions embrace BEAUTILITY™, blending beauty, style and function into customizable cabinets, work tables, benches, and wall systems. Products are designed in on-trend colors, Modern Blue, Cloud White and Graphite Gray, to blend in or stand out.

All-metal storage cabinets are offered in three sizes with mix-and-match configurations, making it easy to evolve with changing needs. Additional features include a premium coat finish, soft-close doors, and sleek, rounded edges.

EVEREST work tables are offered in two sizes (44" and 72" widths) and adjustable heights. The tranquil color options pair with an attractive solid wood surface to blend seamlessly in the garage or home office.

, hooks, wall hitches and overhead storage racks allow for versatility and space-saving in the garage, basement and workroom. EVEREST products ensure easy, one-person assembly, eliminating the need for additional tools or professional services.

According to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll for EVEREST,* there's a desire for more inviting spaces at home.

Nearly 9 in 10 homeowners (86%) agree that having a better-organized home would increase their happiness when they're home.

Most American homeowners (85%) have a garage, yet 29% of those who do say their garage does not give them "welcome home" vibes.

Garages (29%) are the spaces that cause homeowners the most stress.

Join EVEREST at The Inspired Home Show within the Clean + Contain Expo booth N6968 for demonstration events on Sunday, March 17, and Monday, March 18 featuring Chicago artist Emmy Star Brown and home design and DIY creators Kim and Scott Vargo of @YellowBrickHome .

Learn more at EverestHome.com and follow along on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About EVEREST Home

Based in Southwest Michigan, EVEREST stands at the forefront of innovation in home and garage storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of design and functionality. Informed by consumer research, EVEREST home organization and storage solutions respond directly to the preferences of today's homeowners, making it easy to keep everything in order and evolve with changing needs. The beautiful and functional product line includes customizable storage cabinets, work tables, benches, wall systems, racks, and a patented wall mount hitch for the whole home - from the garage to the entryway and great room. For more information, visit www.EverestHome.com .

*Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of EVEREST from February 27-29, 2024, among 2,089 adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,330 are homeowners. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .

