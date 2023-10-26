Everest Medicines Announces Poster Presentation at ASN Kidney Week on Nefecon® Chinese Patient Data and to Hold Conference Calls

Everest Medicines

26 Oct, 2023, 20:11 ET

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, today announced that it will make a late-breaking poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023 on Nefecon® Chinese patient data. The company will hold conference calls after the presentation in English and Mandarin on November 3, 2023 Beijing Time.

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Long-term renal benefit with Nefecon in Chinese patients with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy: 2-year NefIgArd trial results

Date and Time: Thursday, November 2, 10:00 a.m.12:00 p.m. ET

Session: Late-Breaking Posters [LB-PO] 

Presentation No.: TH-PO1123 (Abstract 3969868)

Presentation Venue: Exhibit Halls B–D (Pennsylvania Convention Center)

Conference Call Details:

For English Session:

Time: 9:00 AM Beijing Time, Friday, November 3, 2023 / 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Pre-Registration Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/eventDetail/60504537

Webcast Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/meeting_live/70506314/5517?event_id=60504537

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States:

+1 646 2543594 (EN)

Mainland China:

+86 10 58084166 (EN)

+86 10 58084199 (CN)

Hong Kong:

+852 30051313 (EN)

+852 30051355 (CN)

United Kingdom:

+44 20 76600166 (EN)

International:

+1 866 6363243

Password:

388208

For Mandarin Session:

Time: 10:00 AM Beijing Time, Friday, November 3, 2023 / 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Webcast Link: https://s.comein.cn/AfPNw

Alternatively, participants may dial into the conference call using below dial-in information:

Mainland China:

+86-4001888938

+86-01053827720

Taiwan:

+886-277031747

United States:

+1-2025524791

United Kingdom

+44-2034816288

Singapore:

+65-31586120

Hong Kong:

+852-57006920

Password:

157383

The replay of English session will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include cardio-renal diseases, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

