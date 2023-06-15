Everest Medicines Appoints Dr. Mike Berry as Chief Technology Officer

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952.HK, "Everest," or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Mike Berry has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. He has more than 30 years of industrial experience in advancing projects from pre-clinical development phase to commercial stage.

Dr. Berry brings extensive experience in development, scale-up and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including strong knowledge of international regulatory guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC). As the Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Berry will be responsible for all CMC activities at Everest while being in charge of the operations and management of the Company's manufacturing facility in Jiashan, Zhejiang. This is an advanced facility built to meet global and Chinese GMP standards with an annual production capacity of 700 million doses of mRNA vaccines.

"Dr. Berry brings to Everest strong expertise and extensive experience in CMC and manufacturing that will help solidify our full industrial value chain," said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "Dr. Berry will enhance our self-discovery and manufacturing capabilities, and facilitate our transformation from a clinical-stage biotech to a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company." 

"I'm thrilled to join Everest to deliver important therapies that address diseases with critical unmet medical needs to patients in Greater China and other Asian countries," said Dr. Berry. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to develop and produce innovative drugs and vaccines at Everest through scalable, efficient and consistent manufacturing processes."

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Berry was most recently Chief Technical Operations Officer for global operations at Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover) responsible for Clover's global drug substance and drug product development and manufacturing. Before that, Dr. Berry held leadership positions at multiple U.S. and international biotech firms including Dynavax Technologies Corp., and Novartis Diagnostics and also was a CMC consultant at BioTechLogic, Inc.  He has extensive experience in large and small molecule drug substance and drug product development, manufacturing and testing as well as drug product supply chain management. 

Dr. Berry holds a Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of Manitoba, Canada.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include renal diseases, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

