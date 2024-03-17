Everest Medicines Strengthens Management Team with Appointments of Chief Medical Officer and Chief Product Officer

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952.HK, "Everest," or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, today announced that the company has strengthened its management team with the appointments of Ms. Sandra Zeng as Chief Medical Officer and Mr. Rico Liang as Chief Product Officer.

Ms. Sandra Zeng has been appointed Chief Medical Officer in charge of the clinical development team and cross function collaboration to bring more in-house developed and in-licensed innovative products in China. She has more than 20 years' experience and achievements in oncology and immunology industries across diversified functions, including pharmaceutical discovery, development and medical affairs in U.S. and China. Most recently, she served as Global Development Program Lead in Hematology in Bristol Myers Squibb USA, leading a cross-function team to advance several programs through clinical development, regulatory submission, manufacturing and commercialization. She also led the programs from first-in-human, proof of concept to phase III completion and NDA filing. Prior to this, Ms. Zeng held several leadership positions in Celgene Corporation, Roche and Merck in both global headquarters and China units.

Mr. Rico Liang has been appointed Chief Product Officer overseeing the Company's medical affairs and marketing departments. Mr. Liang has more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, especially in medical affairs, marketing & sales management, and clinical operation. He also has experience in helping build out from scratch a fully functional company in China with innovative and highly effective operation systems. Previously, he was general manager of Greater China at Brii Biosciences, responsible for commercialization, government affairs, regulatory affairs, and medical Affairs. Prior to Brii, Mr. Liang held several leadership positions in Gilead China including Executive Director and was responsible for commercial strategy design and implementation, and leading the marketing team to successfully deliver product launches for innovative treatments. In addition, he held various positions in Roche, Novartis and Amgen.

"2024 is a critical year for advancing Everest's leading positions in renal, infectious and autoimmune diseases, and execute on our barbell strategy of driving both Asia commercialization success and world-class discovery efforts centered on our clinically-validated mRNA platform. We welcome Ms. Zeng and Mr. Liang as our new Chief Medical Officer and Chief Product Officer who bring to Everest decades of relevant global and China experience to help accelerate our strategic growth goals," said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "Ms. Zeng and Mr. Liang will lead their respective teams and help facilitate the strategic integration between discovery, clinical development, medical affairs and marketing, ultimately promoting the successful commercialization of our products and long term value creation by the Company."

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and commercial operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include renal diseases, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

