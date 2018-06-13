"I have known Bill and Tracey for years," said Tom Pellegrino, CEO of Everest Technologies. "I feel lucky to be working with them again, and I know our clients will benefit from their years of experience. Also, we are excited to have a second location in a major market like Philadelphia. I've called this region home for my whole career."

"This acquisition is an integral part of our ongoing goal to give regional legal departments a seamless way to manage their paper and e-discovery management needs," added Pellegrino.

"We are excited to "get the band back together" and work with Tom again," said Bill Bowers, co-founder of Summit. "We are also looking forward to helping Everest's clients and having new service offerings for our existing clients."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Summit Partners

Summit is a deeply experienced litigation support service provider, with fast, local service in the Center City Philadelphia area. They take pride in providing their clients with the best service, using the latest in equipment and technology.

About Everest Technologies

Everest Technologies is a leading regional discovery management provider focused on reducing the costs and risks associated with the discovery process through the effective use of technology solutions. Everest Technologies has been providing litigation support services to corporate legal departments, law firms and government agencies since 2006, and is a majority female owned business.

Everest Contact :

Stacy Wolfinger

VP, Services & Security

stacy@everesttek.com

(973) 474-9101

http://www.everesttek.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-technologies-acquires-summit-scanning-partners-300665390.html

SOURCE Everest Technologies