Everest Technologies Co., LLC Becomes Newest RelativityOne Certified Partner

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Technologies, a regional eDiscovery, Digital Forensics, and Litigation Support provider, headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, with additional offices in Center City Philadelphia, has partnered with Relativity to become a trusted RelativityOne Certified Partner.

With the procurement of RelativityOne, Everest is better positioned to offer clients a true "All in One" solution to help manage the entire litigation lifecycle, while delivering greater cost predictability and budget accuracy to corporate legal departments and law firms.

"We are extremely excited to be a RelativityOne Certified Partner as it enables us to better serve our clients by offering the best technology solutions in the industry," said Tom Pellegrino, CEO, Everest Technologies. "With rapid scalability, high levels of security, and a global delivery; we are well-positioned to offer our customers cutting edge approaches to e-discovery." Tom went on to say, "The days of paying inflated processing bills with unpredictable costs are over. We offer flat rate "all-in" pricing that ensures cost predictability and accurate budgeting."

RelativityOne gives users all of the features and functionality of Relativity's comprehensive e-discovery platform wrapped up in an easy-to-manage, highly secure SaaS solution.

"With their new RelativityOne commitment, Everest will be able to fully-utilize the scalability and speed of our SaaS platform to provide better solutions to their clients," said George Orr, Vice President of Customer Success and Support at Relativity. "We're excited to further partner with the Everest team to ensure that they'll be able to deliver better results to their clients – faster."

About Everest Technologies

Everest Technologies is a regional e-discovery management provider focused on reducing the costs and risks associated with the e-discovery process through the effective use of today's technology solutions. Everest Technologies, a woman owned, ISO27001:2013 certified business, has been providing litigation support services to corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies since 2006. Please contact sales@everesttek.com or visit www.everestdiscovery.com for more information.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

