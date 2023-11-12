Everett Stern issues a critical letter and report to the President of The United States

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblower and former US Senate candidate Everett Stern has issued a critical letter to the President of the United States concerning the current state of the Israel Hamas war. The letter and report can be read here https://open.substack.com/pub/everettstern/p/letter-to-president-biden?r=1dhx1e&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web.

Everett Stern in Israel
The US has increasingly come under pressure from allies to rein in Israel's attack on Gaza that has led to thousands of dead and wounded following the Hamas October 7 2023 attack on Israel killing 1400 people and taking hundreds of hostages.  Worldwide protests have been accompanied by a sharp rise in antisemitism.

Stern recently returned from a visit to Israel in which he met with senior Israeli government officials Micki Zohar and Tzvika Fogel, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Samuel Rabinowitz and Eli Beer head of the volunteer emergency medical service (EMS) United Hatzalah.

"I don't think most Americans realize how desperate the situation is in Israel. The northern and southern border towns have been evacuated; hundreds of thousands are seeking shelter under continuous rocket attacks," said Stern

While in Israel, Stern travelled with the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) visiting the sites of the infamous Music Festival Massacre along with heavily destroyed towns along the Israel Gaza border "It is war-zone, firefights, ghost towns with heavily shelled apartment buildings, destroyed infrastructure, levelled police stations and farms emptied of people," said Stern.

Stern has started a fund raiser for displaced and wounded Israelis with United Hazalah "the work these people do is amazing," Stern said.

Those wishing to contribute can do so at this United Hazalah webpage https://israelrescue.org/mymitzvah/everetts-fundraiser

For more information contact

Everett Stern

Website: https://everettstern.com/contact/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everettstern1
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/letter-president-biden-everett-stern-jlfve/
Email: [email protected]

