Everett Stern to address the Huntingdon and Berks County Republican Committees

EXTON. Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republican US Senate Candidate, Everett Stern will launch a series of statewide speaking engagements in Pennsylvania with an address to the Huntingdon County Republican Committee Spring Dinner on April 22, 2021 at Smithfield Fire Hall. The event is expected to attract 21 County chairs and an estimated 300 attendees, with follow up events at the Lake Raystown Resort in Entriken, PA.

On Monday, April 26, Stern will speak at the Berks County Republican Committee Spring/Dinner Kick Off at Stokesay Castle, in Reading PA. This year's event is slated by the organizers as "the largest and most attended Berks GOP Spring Dinner/Kickoff event ever remembered; certainly, in the last 20 years."

Stern, who is running as a Common-Sense Conservative says "It is a great chance for people to hear what I have to offer and for me to listen to what they have to say."

For further information on Everett Stern US Senate 2022:

www.everettstern.com

Contact:

Everett Stern

[email protected]

SOURCE Everett Stern US Senate Campaign

Related Links

http://www.everettstern.com

