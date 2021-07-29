Everett Stern to have additional treatment for crash related back injury

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republican US Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, Everett Stern, is taking a break from campaigning to undergo additional treatment for a back injury. In 2017, Stern was a backseat passenger in a limousine that rear-ended another vehicle. Subsequently, it was discovered that the limousine driver was using an iPad while driving. The accident resulted in injury to Stern's back and neck. A surgery to put a metal plate in Stern's back resulted in nerve damage, necessitating a subsequent operation to remove the hardware. Despite two surgeries, Stern's back pain has persisted, necessitating additional treatment and surgery.

"I am hoping this third operation fixes the issues once and for all. I am anxious to get back on the campaign trail to fight for the people of Pennsylvania, "said Stern.

Stern expects to resume campaigning in August.

