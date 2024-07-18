EverFence Closes Series A Funding Led by HIPstr Underscoring Strong Growth in Home Improvement Market

Funding to Fuel Expansion into New Markets, Enhance Technology, and Grow Team; EverFence provides instant quotes, faster lead times, and the widest range of fence types in the U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPstr, HighPost Capital's Early-Stage Investment arm fuels EverFence's expansion into new markets with a $7M Series A funding round. The funding will enhance technology and grow the team, aimed at transforming an outdated Home Improvement process. HighPost was established in 2019 by David Moross, a veteran of PE investing in the consumer sector, and successful marketing innovator Mark Bezos.

EverFence Web App

According to Grand View Research, the global fencing market is experiencing strong growth, with total transaction value reaching $30.4 billion in 2023 and a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

David Moross, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HighPost, commented, "We are excited to make this investment in EverFence, a company with strong leadership, a wide range of product offerings, best-in-class customer service, and the only fence company to offer a lifetime guarantee."

Founded in 2020 by seasoned industry experts, EverFence provides homeowners with a seamless online shopping experience never seen before in the industry and offers guaranteed projects for contractors with full transparency on timing, pricing, materials, and profitability. EverFence also provides full back-office support to remove the time-consuming backend logistics for service providers.

"Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for homeowners' fencing needs. There is a critical need to innovate this industry to enhance capabilities and provide a better shopping experience and customer service to clients," said Matt Sivewright, Founder and CEO of EverFence. "Using this new capital, we will expand our home services offerings into adjacent verticals like deck and patio construction among others. We are thrilled to be working with the HIPstr team, who share in our mission and will bring significant resources and strategic guidance as we seek to scale our business."

EverFence delivers instant quotes on its website without the need for contractor visits, massively improving the efficiency of the home improvement process for both sides. Currently, EverFence serves Southern California, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and Orlando, Florida.

About EverFence:

We combine fence industry experts with the best quality materials, and a dedication to our clients that is unmatched by our competitors.

We pride ourselves on our service levels, and our repeat clients are a testament to our team's dedication to going the extra mile time and time again. With more than 20 years' experience in the fence industry, both here in the US and abroad, there is no project too big, too complex or too small for the team at Everfence.

About HIPstr

HIPstr is the early-stage investment arm of HighPost Capital, LLC, a private investment firm wholly owned by HighPost Capital focused on the global consumer sector. Leveraging its experienced team and disciplined approach, HIPstr seeks to partner with founders and entrepreneurs to provide robust financial and strategic guidance, strong consumer industry relationships, deep marketing experience, and the ability to help optimize logistics and supply chain, among other things. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com/hipstr/.

About HighPost Capital

HighPost Capital, LLC ("HighPost") is a private investment firm focused on the global consumer sector. Founded by leading private equity fund investor and chief executive, David Moross, and successful marketing innovator, Mark Bezos, HighPost seeks to leverage the respective skills, network, and experience of its principals to create long-term value for its portfolio companies. HighPost seeks to identify opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies that share a differentiated approach to value creation. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com.

Media Contact: Ronjini Joshua

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 949-295-9779

SOURCE EverFence