Everfi and Partners Invest More Than $1.5 Million in Student Scholarships to Expand College Access and Strengthen Financial Opportunity

Scholarships translate financial education into real-world opportunity, connecting classroom learning to postsecondary access and early wealth-building

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everfi, the trusted leader in connecting businesses and communities through personal finance and essential life-skills education, today announced a multi-partner scholarship initiative totaling more than $1.5 million to provide students with greater opportunities to pursue postsecondary education. Through commitments from CalKIDS, the Center for Audit Quality, City National Bank, Edward Jones, MassMutual Foundation, OneMain Financial, PenFed Credit Union, Principal Foundation, and Truth Initiative, the scholarship program will deliver real financial support tied to high-quality financial and life skills education delivered via Everfi's trusted engagement and impact infrastructure.

Research shows that financial barriers persist as one of the biggest obstacles to enrollment in higher education and rising tuition costs continue to put postsecondary education out of reach for many young people. In 2024, only 62.8% of recent high school graduates enrolled in college, down significantly from prior years, with more than half of students who opted out citing affordability as the primary reason. The average total cost of attendance at a four-year college was $38,270 in the 2024–25 academic year, and costs have risen more than 160% over the past two decades — far outpacing wage growth in many communities.

"More than ever, students and families need pathways that translate education into opportunity," said Ray Martinez, CEO of Everfi. "We're proud to work with partners that share this vision to reduce opportunity gaps in America. Everfi's deep relationships with schools and school districts nationwide affords us the opportunity to raise awareness of scholarship opportunities and deliver them at scale, supported by an established infrastructure and platform that amplifies our partners' reach and impact."

Rising investment by Everfi customers in student scholarships coincides with growing national attention on Invest America, a new, tax-advantaged investment account for children under 18 created through 2025 federal legislation. Beginning July 4, 2026, eligible U.S. citizens born between 2025 and 2028 will receive a $1,000 federal seed, with additional contributions permitted from families, employers, governments, and philanthropies. Everfi's scholarship program strengthens early connections between high-quality financial education and real financial incentives, reinforcing the idea that financial knowledge paired with tangible support can improve life outcomes.

"Financial literacy education opens doors, but we know that education costs money. These scholarships remove barriers for students who are building both their knowledge and their futures," said Paola Garcia-Abbo, vice president and head of impact, OneMain Financial. "At OneMain Financial, we believe in supporting the whole student—giving them the tools to understand money and the resources to pursue their goals. When we invest in young people this way, we're investing in stronger, more financially capable communities."

Everfi works with thousands of school districts nationwide, delivering standards-aligned financial and life skills education and maintaining deep relationships with educators, district administrators, students, and families throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company's trusted education platform and access infrastructure gives Everfi's strategic partners a turnkey solution for delivering scholarships and awareness initiatives at scale. while supporting responsible implementation aligned with state and federal guidance. As regulators, financial institutions, and philanthropists explore how to responsibly scale early wealth-building programs, these scholarship opportunities not only support students on their postsecondary journeys but also build confidence and promote long-term financial well-being.

