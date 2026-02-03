EverFi Launches ComplyEQ to Advance Workplace Compliance and Human-Centered Learning

New brand elevates compliance as a cultural catalyst, helping organizations turn mandatory training into meaningful change

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyEQ has officially launched as a dedicated workplace training and compliance solutions brand of EverFi, LLC, marking an exciting new chapter focused on elevating compliance, building trust, and helping organizations create workplaces where people and performance thrive.

The launch marks a strategic evolution of ComplyEQ's long-standing workplace training business, now operating as an independent unit with a singular focus on shaping how organizations lead and build accountability. At a time when employers face heightened expectations around workplace conduct, trust, performance, and employee experience, ComplyEQ brings a clear point of view: compliance can—and should—do more than reduce risk. It should be a catalyst for building organizational culture.

Built on 30 years of specialized expertise and trusted client relationships with major global brands across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and more, ComplyEQ serves millions of learners each year and supports organizations seeking to move beyond checkbox compliance toward training that drives real behavior change. The company is grounded in the belief that compliance should actively reinforce an organization's values and culture, and that workplace training should feel human and helpful while empowering, not burdening, teams.

"Launching ComplyEQ as a standalone brand under the EverFi umbrella is a critical milestone in how we help organizations meet the moment," said Elizabeth Bille, executive vice president and general manager, ComplyEQ. "The ComplyEQ brand reflects our commitment to elevating compliance from a requirement into a meaningful opportunity—one that reinforces values, builds trust, and shapes how people work together. When training is rooted in emotional intelligence, it doesn't just meet the standard, it raises it."

ComplyEQ's training portfolio is designed to meet the evolving regulatory landscape and covers topics such as harassment and discrimination prevention, diversity, inclusion and belonging, workplace violence, artificial intelligence, and privacy. Every course is designed to reflect the belief that compliance can be more than a legal requirement; blending legal rigor with emotional intelligence, turning required moments into ones that are thoughtful, approachable, and human-centered.

"Compliance shapes culture in quiet but powerful ways," Bille added. "Our customers have long told us that what they love about our solutions is how we combine legal expertise with real human stories. Being able to captivate employees' minds and hearts with scenarios that really help them pause and think allows us to help create workplaces where people make the right decisions and feel respected and valued."

ComplyEQ's structure and leadership remain unchanged with the business continuing to operate as part of EverFi, LLC. Customers can expect continuity across the same high-quality content, expert-informed programs, and trusted partnerships, with the new brand identity rolling out across communications and digital touchpoints in the coming weeks.

For more information about ComplyEQ and how its suite of products can help your organization meet your compliance and culture needs, visit complyeq.com

About ComplyEQ

ComplyEQ, a division of EverFi, LLC, provides human-centered workplace compliance and culture solutions that transform mandatory training into meaningful, culture-shaping experiences. With more than 30 years of leadership in workplace education and longstanding global client partnerships, ComplyEQ empowers organizations across industries to reduce risk, meet regulatory obligations, and build safer, more respectful workplaces. Its research-informed, engaging learning experiences span harassment and discrimination prevention, ethics and compliance, data security and privacy, inclusion, and employee wellbeing. Designed to move beyond checkbox training, ComplyEQ blends regulatory rigor with practical, scenario-based learning to drive understanding, accountability, and real-world application. To learn more, visit www.complyeq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

