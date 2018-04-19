Evergage CEO Karl Wirth to Deliver Featured Presentations at Upcoming Industry Events

With personalization a top priority for more than two-thirds of brands today, according to Forrester Research1, B2B and B2C digital marketers know they need to recognize and cater to their customers at the one-to-one level. Wirth will provide tips for how to treat visitors, across channels, like the individuals they are during the following presentations:

The Financial Brand Forum (Las Vegas)

"One Size Doesn't Fit All: Personalization + Machine Learning in Financial Services"

May 7 , from 4-5 p.m. PDT

, from Attendees will learn how data and technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, can enable financial institutions to respond to each individual's unique needs – deepening relationships, while adhering to stringent guidelines in a highly regulated environment.

Click Summit (Raleigh, North Carolina)

"Goals, Use Cases, Techniques: How Personalization Changes Things"

May 8 , from 2:35-3:50 p.m. EDT

, from This session will explore the components of a winning personalization strategy – from data to planning to testing and more – and put it into practice with a group exercise on a sample website.

DMS (New York City)

"Data Management"

May 15 , from 11-11:50 a.m. EDT

, from Attendees will hear about the role of a customer data platform (CDP) in creating a single, unified view of customers and prospects for more effective, real-time personalization.

Digital Growth Unleashed (Las Vegas)

"Raising the Bar on Personalized Experiences with Machine Learning and AI"

May 16 , from 2:25-3:10 p.m. PDT

, from This presentation will show how machine learning-driven personalization enables marketers to (finally!) achieve the one-to-one marketing dream – delivering maximally relevant experiences within milliseconds and at scale.

"Marketers have been dreaming for decades of the one-to-one future – and, thanks to machine learning and AI, that future is here," Wirth said. "For companies big and small, delivering real-time personalization at the individual level is within reach. That means the benefits of personalization – related to loyalty, engagement and revenue, for example – are accessible to more and more companies. But personalization isn't a one-and-done process or simply checking a box; it's a continual journey. Success involves a mix of people, process and technology, all underpinned by accurate and actionable data."

Combining deep behavioral analytics, a full CDP and machine learning, Evergage enables B2B and B2C marketers to provide one-to-one personalization in real time across websites, web and mobile apps, onsite search and email campaigns. Evergage powers personalized experiences for more than 3 billion people across the world. For more information, please visit www.evergage.com.

