Evergage Named a Leader Again in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines .1 Evergage placed in the highest overall position for ability to execute in the Magic Quadrant.

The Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines is now in its second year, with Evergage being recognized as a Leader in both reports. According to the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines: "Leaders are vendors that demonstrate a solid understanding of the product capabilities and commitment to customer success that buyers demand in the current market. This is coupled with an easily understandable and attractive pricing model that supports proof of value, incremental purchases and enterprise scale. In the modern personalization engine market, purchase decision makers demand easy-to-use and easy-to-buy products. They require that these products deliver clear business value and deliver results with limited technical expertise and without the requirement for upfront involvement from IT. In a rapidly evolving market with constant innovation, a Leader must also demonstrate that it is not focused only on current execution. It must have a robust roadmap for solidifying its position as a future market leader, thus protecting the investment of today's buyers."

Gartner defines personalization engines as "software that applies context about individual users to select, tailor and deliver messaging such as content, offers and other interactions through digital channels in support of three use cases: marketing, digital commerce and customer experience (CX)."

Evergage CEO Karl Wirth said: "We did it again! Being named a Leader for two straight years is strong validation – we feel – of Evergage's vision and strategy. We also believe that being positioned highest for ability to execute reflects the measurable results our customers achieve every day with the Evergage platform, along with our commitment to helping them achieve those results."

Wirth continued: "We believe that effective personalization needs to 'connect the dots' – reflecting each person's cumulative and current activity, and in-the-moment intent. Because we purpose-built Evergage as a personalization engine with a customer data platform (CDP) at its core, Evergage is uniquely positioned to help companies amass, interpret and act on vast quantities of deep data. The result is personalization in true real time, at the individual level – increasing loyalty, engagement and conversions."

Working with companies including Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Walmart Mexico and many more, Evergage delivers personalization to billions of people worldwide. Combining Evergage's in-depth behavioral data, machine-learning algorithms and predictive analytics with data from existing systems, Evergage powers individualized experiences across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches.

Evergage was also recently named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Personalization Engines, reflecting the voice of unbiased and authenticated user reviews – with Evergage earning the highest customer satisfaction rating of all solutions included. Earlier this year, Evergage earned a gold Stevie® Award in The American Business Awards® for improving personalization with artificial intelligence (AI), and announced numerous other key milestones.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Carhartt, Citrix, Endurance International Group, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards, four-time winner in the Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

