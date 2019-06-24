Evergage Named a Leader in G2 Grid® Report for Personalization Engines

SOMERVILLE, Mass., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the G2 "Grid® Report for Personalization Engines, Summer 2019." According to G2 – which empowers businesspeople to make buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer – "products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

G2 hosts more than 785,000 unbiased and authenticated business-technology user reviews, read by more than 3 million buyers each month. The G2 quarterly Grid® Reports compare products in a given category based on user satisfaction and market presence scores – providing background information and education to prospects, while highlighting how various solutions stack up against one another.

G2's report states that "personalization engines, sometimes called digital personalization engines, analyze customer data collected from outside software or from customer behavior to curate and tailor customer experiences." Personalization engines also "automate the process of segmenting, testing and distributing 1-to-1 marketing efforts, ensuring campaigns are effective and memorable."

Evergage had the highest customer satisfaction rating – drawn from satisfaction data in G2-hosted reviews – of all the solutions in the Grid® Report for Personalization Engines.

"This Leader distinction from G2 in the Personalization Engines category is especially meaningful because it represents the voice of our most important audience members: our customers," said Andy Zimmerman, Evergage chief marketing officer. "Every day, businesses all over the world harness Evergage's personalization and customer data platform (CDP) to dramatically improve engagement, loyalty and conversions. Our ranking is a testament to their successes and to Evergage's commitment to driving innovation."

With Evergage, companies can aggregate, synthesize and act on their customer and prospect data in real time, at the individual level – delivering personalization across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches. Combining Evergage's in-depth behavioral data, machine-learning algorithms and predictive analytics with data from existing sources, Evergage delivers personalized experiences to billions of people worldwide.

This latest accolade caps off recent momentum for Evergage, which was also named a High Performer in G2's Summer 2019 Grid® Reports for A/B Testing Software, CDP Software and Digital Analytics Software. Earlier this year, Evergage earned a gold Stevie® Award in The American Business Awards® for improving personalization with AI.

In addition, Evergage was named a Leader in Gartner's first-ever Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.1

For more information on Evergage, including customer testimonials and successes, please see www.evergage.com/customers.

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Carhartt, Citrix, Endurance International Group, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards, four-time winner in the Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

