Evergage Named a Strong Performer Among Experience Optimization Platforms by Independent Research Firm

This first-ever Wave report on the experience optimization platform space examines the "eight providers that matter most," noting: "Savvy optimization pros seek to personalize customer experience across digital touchpoints by adopting a continuous optimization strategy, which Forrester defines as: An analytics-driven approach that seeks to leverage every customer interaction to evolve the understanding of the customer – which is, in turn, used to evolve and optimize current and future customer experiences." A complete experience optimization platform, according to Forrester, is one that offers "a software solution with advanced capabilities for online testing, behavioral targeting and recommendation provisions."

Addressing these capabilities from a single, consolidated platform is an increasing priority for companies today. Forrester notes: "CI [customer insights] pros have accelerated the consolidation of experience optimization practices in response to growing expectations that brands must deliver supreme, individualized digital experiences across an ever-growing breadth of digital touchpoints. On top of that, personalization must occur all within the context of the existing relationship, historical interactions and the customer's needs at the moment of interaction."

The Wave evaluated Evergage 1 – which provides a full suite of customer data platform (CDP), testing and real-time personalization capabilities, including targeting and 1-to-1 machine learning-driven recommendations and in-the-moment experiences. According to Forrester: "Evergage 1 differentiates itself with strong recommendations and behavioral targeting capabilities scores. Overall, Evergage has high customer satisfaction scores, with one reference stating, 'Their ability to collaborate and listen to client needs, and then come up with a solution, is something that stands out to me.'"

Evergage received the highest score among all vendors in the recommendations criterion, as well as the highest possible scores for the performance and supporting services criteria. Evergage also had among the highest scores in the platform experience criterion.

"Providing continuously optimized customer experiences is a critical differentiator for companies today – and Evergage is committed to helping them achieve this," said Karl Wirth, Evergage CEO and author of the book "One-to-One Personalization in the Age of Machine Learning." "We're proud to be recognized as a Strong Performer in this Forrester Wave report – which, we feel, is a validation of our strategy, solution and customers' successes. Evergage has invested in building a best-in-class personalization and customer data platform that gathers and processes deep behavioral and attribute data, and – powered by machine learning – delivers personalized, maximally relevant 1-to-1 experiences, across channels, in real time. Our inclusion in Forrester's report, we feel, underscores our dedication to serving our customers' needs and our commitment to innovation."

With its personalization and customer data platform, Evergage enables marketers to deliver individualized experiences in real time across websites, email, web and mobile apps, and onsite search. Evergage powers personalized experiences for more than 3 billion people across the world.

This inclusion comes on the heels of other recent honors for Evergage. Evergage was recognized as a winner in the SIIA CODiE Awards ("Best E-Commerce Solution"), as well as a gold (highest-level) Stevie® Award winner in The 2018 American Business Awards® within the last month, among other accolades. Last year, Evergage was named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q2 2017" report.

The news also comes amidst other milestones and momentum for Evergage this year – including expanding operations to Europe, continuing to innovate with advanced email personalization and doubling fiscal year revenues for the third consecutive year.

To access the full Forrester Wave report on experience optimization platforms, please see http://bit.ly/Evergage-in-EOP-Wave. For more information on Evergage's work with leading companies – including Citrix, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House, Walmart Mexico and more – and the dramatic business results customers achieve, please see http://www.evergage.com/customers/.

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1:1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics with advanced machine learning, Evergage provides the one solution you need to systematically understand and interact with each person that visits your site, uses your app or opens your emails – one at a time, "in the moment" and at scale – to deliver a maximally relevant, individualized experience. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of web visitors, improving revenue growth, demand generation and customer success for leading organizations across industries, including Citrix, Endurance International Group, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House, Rue La La and Zumiez. Evergage is a four-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards, three-time winner in the Golden Bridge Awards and Best in Biz Awards, and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

