Evergage Named an EContent 100 Award Winner for Fourth Year in a Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced it has been named a winner in the EContent 100 for the fourth year in a row. The annual awards program – honoring the 100 companies that matter most in the digital content industry – is hosted by EContent magazine , a leading authority on the businesses of digital publishing, media and marketing.

For the first year in the award program's history, EContent readers determined the winners – casting their votes online for standout companies that have had a major impact on the digital content industry, while shaping and improving how their clients do business. Evergage was recognized for its leading personalization and customer data platform (CDP) – used by hundreds of companies worldwide to increase customer engagement, loyalty and conversions.

"This may be the 19th annual EContent 100 list, but it's the first time we've let readers choose the winners," said Theresa Cramer, editor, EContent. "Congratulations to the companies on the list who won the hearts and votes of their peers and customers."

Working with companies including Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Walmart Mexico and many more, Evergage enables companies to aggregate, synthesize and activate their data to deliver individualized experiences – helping billions of people worldwide discover the most relevant content, products, promotions and experiences. Evergage combines its in-depth behavioral data, machine-learning algorithms and predictive analytics with data from existing systems – powering real-time personalization across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches.

"This award from EContent is especially meaningful because it represents the voice of our clients," said Andy Zimmerman, Evergage's chief marketing officer. "Every day, leading companies across industries use Evergage to drive helpful, timely and individualized interactions with their own customers and prospects. By recognizing their audience members as the unique individuals they are – rather than communicating with them generically and in aggregate – companies can improve satisfaction and campaign results. We're proud to be recognized for our role in elevating the customer experience."

Evergage's win in the EContent 100 comes on the heels of other recent honors for the company. Earlier this year, Evergage was named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Personalization Engines, reflecting the voice of unbiased and authenticated user reviews – with Evergage earning the highest customer satisfaction rating of all solutions included. In addition, Evergage earned a gold (highest-level) Stevie® Award in The 2019 American Business Awards® for improving personalization with artificial intelligence, and was named a " Best Marketing Solution " in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards®.

For more information on how companies use Evergage for 1-to-1, cross-channel customer engagement, please see www.evergage.com/resources/case-studies .

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Autodesk, Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards and Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

