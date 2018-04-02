Evergage Named an EContent 'Trendsetting Product' for Second Year in a Row

Every year, EContent's editorial staff selects solutions for inclusion, considering their innovation and importance to the industry. Editors evaluate hundreds of products based on their independent research, coverage, and the news they receive and consume. Personalization has been a key topic in EContent over the last year, as digital marketers seek to deliver highly relevant content and experiences to customers and visitors at the individual level.

"The digital content industry continues to grow and has given rise to a glut of tools on the market," said Theresa Cramer, editor, EContent. "Our annual list helps buyers identify the most interesting and potentially helpful tools – enabling marketers to reach their audiences with immediacy and impact, and helping content creators stay on top of their game. Congratulations to Evergage and our other winners on their important solutions and the results they've achieved."

Evergage enables B2B and B2C marketers to provide 1:1 personalization in real time across websites, web and mobile apps, onsite search and email campaigns. The company delivers personalized experiences to more than 3 billion people based on deep behavioral analytics, a full customer data platform (CDP) and machine learning.

"The word 'person' is, of course, the most important part of 'personalization.' Evergage is committed to enabling our clients to recognize each person they interact with as an individual – and providing helpful, relevant and delightful experiences," said Evergage CMO Andy Zimmerman. "We're excited and proud to be recognized by EContent again for helping our clients create better customer experiences, and improve loyalty, conversions and revenue."

For more information about Evergage, please visit www.evergage.com. For more details on the EContent Trendsetting Products, along with the full list of 2018 winners, please see www.econtentmag.com/Articles/Editorial/Feature/EContents-Trendsetting-Products-of-2018-124066.htm.

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization platform delivers The Power of 1, enabling digital marketers to transform the dream of 1:1 customer engagement across channels into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics, a full customer data platform and advanced machine learning, Evergage provides the one solution you need to systematically understand and interact with each person that visits your site or uses your app – one at a time, "in the moment" and at scale – to deliver a maximally relevant, individualized experience. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers real-time personalization to billions of web visitors, improving revenue growth, demand generation and customer success for leading organizations across industries, including Citrix, Endurance International Group, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House, Rue La La and Zumiez. Evergage is a CODiE Award winner and a three-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards, Golden Bridge Awards and Best in Biz Awards. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

