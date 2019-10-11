Evergage Named 'CDP of the Year' and 'Personalization Tech of the Year' in Inaugural Rele Awards

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced it has earned two honors in the inaugural Rele Awards : "Customer Data Platform (CDP) of the Year" and "Personalization Tech Solution of the Year." Recognized for helping companies increase engagement, loyalty and conversions, Evergage was the only technology provider to win multiple awards in the program.

The Rele Awards are the only industry awards focused solely on celebrating the people and technology seamlessly creating relevant, personalized experiences. The program is hosted by Personalization ONE – a personalization-focused community providing news, education, insights and events.

"Meaningful customer experiences are relevant ones," said Dustin Ritter, CEO and Founder of Personalization ONE. "With the Rele Awards, we're celebrating the groundbreaking solutions, experiences and heroes that are advancing the field of personalization. Congratulations to Evergage and our other winners for their commitment to engaging audiences with relevance across channels, and doing so in innovative and results-driven ways."

Working with companies including Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Walmart Mexico and many more, Evergage delivers personalization to billions of people worldwide. Combining Evergage's in-depth behavioral data, machine-learning algorithms and predictive analytics with data from existing systems, Evergage delivers personalization across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches. Its acclaimed CDP is not just a system of record but also a system of action – processing vast stores of data and activating all that information in less time than the blink of an eye.

Evergage's wins in the Rele Awards come on the heels of other recent accolades for the company, including a gold (highest-level) Stevie® Award in The 2019 American Business Awards® for improving personalization with artificial intelligence, as well as " Best Marketing Solution " honors in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards®. Evergage was also a winner in the EContent 100 , announced earlier this month – recognizing the companies that matter most in the digital content industry.

The awards also follow other news for the company. Earlier this year, Evergage was named a Leader for the second time in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 1, placing in the highest overall position on the ability to execute axis this year. In addition, Evergage was ranked the highest of all vendors in every use case Gartner analyzed in the recent Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines report2 (available to Gartner subscribers).

"Generic, one-size-fits-all (or one-size-fits-most) experiences can be unhelpful and frustrating – you want the people you do business with to feel special and appreciated," said Evergage Chief Marketing Officer Andy Zimmerman. "At Evergage, we're dedicated to putting each individual person at the center of personalization – helping companies aggregate, synthesize and act on their data, and deliver 1-to-1 experiences at scale. We're honored to be recognized twice in the Rele Awards for our leading technology and the tremendous business results our clients achieve with it."

For more information on how B2B and B2C companies across industries achieve success with Evergage, please see www.evergage.com/resources/case-studies/ .

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Autodesk, Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards and Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

