Evergage Named 'Global Company of the Year in Personalization Engines' by Frost & Sullivan

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced that Frost & Sullivan, a leading global research and consulting firm, has recognized Evergage as the "Global Company of the Year in Personalization Engines" by its Best Practices Awards team. Evergage was selected based on the firm's recent analysis of the global personalization engines market and rigorous, multi-pronged evaluation of the leading vendors – as outlined in this newly published, complimentary Best Practices Report on the category, evaluation process and Evergage's performance.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, benchmarking analysis and extensive research.

According to Frost & Sullivan, a Company of the Year Award winner must demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation and leadership – translating into superior performance in demand generation, brand development and competitive market positioning. The firm's research and consulting teams use a proprietary Decision Support Scorecard to evaluate companies across 10 criteria in two categories, and Evergage achieved a perfect score in the "Visionary Innovation and Performance" category, and a 9 out of 10 in "Customer Impact."

This award comes as personalization and the customer data to power it are increasingly critical to businesses across industries, as they look to create unique experiences at the 1-to-1 level, in real time and on a massive scale to grow loyalty and engagement. According to Frost & Sullivan's analysis:

"Evergage is one of a select few providers that has been recognized for excellence across both its personalization technology and CDP [customer data platform] offerings. The company's ability to seamlessly combine two best-of-breed applications gives Evergage a credible foundation that emphasizes its ability to excel across the personalization value chain: from data unification to synthesis/analysis and activation/personalization delivery.

"These capabilities put Evergage at the forefront of empowering customer-facing organizations to deliver better, personalized and more relevant experiences to end-customers. Considering just how much of an innovation and execution powerhouse the company has been over the last few years, and with its strong overall performance, Evergage has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Global Company of the Year Award."

Martin Hoff ter Heide, lead consultant for integrated commerce at Frost & Sullivan, said: "At a time when increasingly every unique product proposition – whether digital or physical – can be copied instantaneously, experiences become the only differentiator. When executed well, those customer experiences, in turn, drive purchase frequency, increase purchase value and loyalty, and generate customer advocacy. Evergage enables B2B and B2C organizations to increase the relevance of offers and communications through 'in-the-moment' personalization, helping companies make the vision of real-time, 1-to-1 interactions a reality."

In addition to receiving the Global Company of the Year for Personalization Engines Award, Evergage was also recognized by Frost & Sullivan in 2018 with its North American Customer Data Platform Technology Leadership Award, based on the strength and innovation of Evergage's CDP technology. Frost & Sullivan describes the importance of integrating personalization engines with a CDP:

"Ingesting, unifying and synthesizing/analyzing customer data are vital prerequisites to make personalization execution possible. Personalization platforms that natively combine the unifying, central customer data infrastructure that CDPs provide with personalization engines can bring increased speed, performance and cost benefits over ad-hoc integrated components. Evergage is one of a select few providers that has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in terms of both a personalization engine and a CDP."

Working with companies including Carhartt, Citrix, Walmart Mexico and many more, Evergage's unified personalization and customer data platform powers individualized experiences for millions of people worldwide. Combining its in-depth behavioral data, machine-learning algorithms and predictive analytics with data from existing systems, Evergage delivers real-time personalization across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches.

"Separate personalization and CDP solutions often result in inefficiencies and delays when acting on customer data. Personalization is most effective when it's done in real time, combining historical data across channels with what's happening right now," said Andy Zimmerman, Evergage's chief marketing officer. "When it comes to customer data, Evergage serves not only as a system of record, but also as a system of action. We're honored that Frost & Sullivan has recognized not only our innovative CDP and personalization capabilities, but also the potential benefits of natively including personalization in the CDP in order to activate data – at the 1-to-1 level – in real time."

This award from Frost & Sullivan comes on the heels of other recent achievements for Evergage. Last month, the company was named a Leader in five new G2 Grid® Reports, spanning CDP software, personalization engines, e-commerce personalization and other categories. In addition, Evergage was named "CDP of the Year" and "Personalization Technology Solution of the Year" in the inaugural Rele Awards , among other recent honors .

For more information on Frost & Sullivan's Global Company of the Year for Personalization Engines Award – and for a complimentary, ungated download of the firm's full Best Practices Report on Evergage – please visit www.evergage.com/resources/ebooks/frost-sullivan-research-report .

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to millions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Autodesk, Carhartt, Citrix, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards and Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

