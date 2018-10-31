Evergage Named to EContent 100 for Third Year in a Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced it has been named a winner in the EContent 100 for the third year in a row. The annual awards program – honoring the 100 companies that matter most in the digital content industry – is hosted by EContent magazine, a leading authority on the businesses of digital publishing, media and marketing. Evergage was recognized in the "Digital Marketing Technologies" category for its personalization and customer data platform (CDP) – helping digital marketers dramatically increase customer engagement and conversions.

EContent editors and staff – along with other technology journalists, analysts and industry experts – judged companies for inclusion, evaluating the companies' activities over the past year, as well as their impact on the industry. Winners were published in the Autumn 2018 issue of the magazine.

"Congratulations to this year's EContent 100 winners! We have a great group of companies that have helped build the foundation for content on the web, as well as emerging stars on the cutting edge, showing us all what's possible," said Theresa Cramer, editor, EContent.

Evergage empowers B2B and B2C marketers to deliver personalization in real time across websites, email, web and mobile apps, and onsite search. Evergage powers individualized experiences – in less time than it takes to blink an eye – for billions of people across the world, working with companies including Citrix, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House, Walmart Mexico and many more.

This award comes on the heels of 10 other honors for Evergage this year – including wins in the 2018 MarTech Breakthrough Awards ("Best Customer Data Platform"), SIIA CODiE Awards ("Best E-Commerce Solution") and American Business Awards ® (gold Stevie® Award for "New Product of the Year: Marketing Solutions").

"When it comes to building and sustaining customer relationships, personalization is critical for companies today," said Evergage CMO Andy Zimmerman. "It's important for marketers to be able to recognize visitors, across channels, as the individuals they are, and communicate with them accordingly. Evergage enables companies to harness their customer data, and put it to use in a way that helps and often delights customers. We're thrilled to be recognized again in the EContent 100 – honoring our commitment, year after year, to driving new innovations in the field and to delivering meaningful results for our customers."

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1:1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics with advanced machine learning, Evergage provides the one solution you need to systematically understand and interact with each person that visits your site, uses your app or opens your emails – one at a time, "in the moment" and at scale – to deliver a maximally relevant, individualized experience. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of web visitors, improving revenue growth, demand generation and customer success for leading organizations across industries, including Citrix, Endurance International Group, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House, Rue La La and Zumiez. Evergage is a four-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards and Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards, and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

SOURCE Evergage

