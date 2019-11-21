Evergage Names Meera Murthy Chief Strategy Officer and Matt Thompson VP of Partnerships

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced that Meera Murthy has been promoted to chief strategy officer – responsible for helping clients and prospects design, develop and execute their personalization and customer data platform (CDP) strategies. Evergage's Matt Thompson has also been promoted to vice president of partnerships – leading and managing relationships and go-to-market strategies with Evergage's valued partners .

These appointments come as Evergage continues to experience rapid growth. Named a Leader earlier this month in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Intelligence Platforms: Q4, 2019 , Evergage works with companies including Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Walmart Mexico and many more – aggregating and synthesizing valuable customer data and delivering 1-to-1 personalized experiences in real time. Evergage powers personalization – across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches – for billions of people worldwide.

Murthy previously served as vice president of strategy at Evergage. Her promotion to chief strategy officer recognizes the unique value she brings in collaborating closely with Evergage's clients and prospects to understand their industry-specific challenges and business objectives. Murthy combines those insights with her own expertise in retail, technology, financial services and other markets to forge effective personalization and CDP strategies that elevate customer experiences and drive loyalty, engagement and conversions.

Prior to Evergage, Murthy spent 12 years focused on leading customer development and building client service organizations. She held strategic and account management roles at Propelics (now Anexinet), ChoiceStream and Media Armor (now Axper), working with enterprise clients on mobile strategy, retail personalization and mobile display marketing. Murthy started her career as an application developer for Credit Suisse and a software engineer for HP.

Thompson previously served as senior director of partnerships at Evergage. Under his leadership, Evergage has expanded its business through partnerships with leading digital agencies, system integrators and strategic consulting firms. The partners' strategy, creative design, campaign development, data integration and ongoing management services – combined with Evergage's market-leading platform – provide joint clients with a seamless solution for running real-time personalization and customer data management programs at scale and across channels.

Before joining Evergage, Thompson worked as a client partner at various agencies and system integrators, including Publicis Sapient, where he managed some of Boston's largest retail and financial services accounts.

"Companies across industries are looking to harness their customer data to develop a deeper understanding of their customers and prospects, and deliver truly relevant and engaging experiences," said Evergage CEO Karl Wirth. "There is no one in the industry who is better at developing effective personalization and CDP strategies than Meera. She understands our clients' unique goals and challenges, and translates them into ideas and programs that drive measurable business results. In addition, Evergage has been able to deliver compelling results for clients because of Matt's work cultivating a set of top-tier partners with complementary service offerings and expertise in our key vertical markets. I'm truly grateful for both Meera's and Matt's valuable contributions as Evergage expands its market leadership and continues its trajectory of growth and innovation."

