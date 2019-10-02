Evergage Receives Highest Product Score in Every Use Case in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines Report

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced that Gartner has given Evergage the highest product score in every use case the research firm analyzed in the Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines report (available to Gartner subscribers).1 The report is now in its second year of publication, and this is also the second year Evergage received the highest score among all vendors in all three use cases.

In the 2019 report, Gartner specifies three primary uses cases for personalization engines: marketing, digital commerce and customer experience (CX).

"To compete effectively, companies need to demonstrate that they understand who their customers are as individuals, and need to connect with those customers at the 1-to-1 level," said Andy Zimmerman, chief marketing officer, Evergage. "That's why effective personalization is so critical. Evergage has invested in building and maintaining a world-class personalization and customer data platform (CDP) – empowering organizations to drive greater customer engagement and loyalty, increase conversions and grow their businesses. We believe our highest-rated scores in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines report are a testament to how well Evergage's platform anticipates and addresses the needs of clients across industries and use cases, and to the tremendous results our clients achieve."

In its research, Gartner defines personalization engines as follows: "Personalization engines apply context about individual users and their circumstances that allow companies to select, tailor and deliver messaging such as content, offers and other interactions through digital channels. They broadly support all three personalization use cases – marketing, digital commerce and customer experience. These personalized interactions can increase conversion, marketing effectiveness and customer satisfaction, thereby improving overall business results."

Gartner notes the continued overlap between personalization engines and CDPs, as well as the benefits of this convergence. According to the report: "A CDP-supported personalization engine helps marketers accelerate cross-channel, cross-solution and cross-source data integration, and enables some built-in personalization engine machine learning through standardized data feeds."

Named " Best CDP " in the inaugural MarTech Breakthrough Awards, Evergage combines in-depth behavioral data, machine-learning algorithms and predictive analytics with data from existing systems – powering individualized experiences in real time. Working with companies including Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Walmart Mexico and many more, Evergage delivers personalization to billions of people worldwide across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches.

Evergage's inclusion in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines report comes on the heels of the publication of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.2 Evergage was named a Leader in the latter report – placing in the highest overall position for ability to execute. To download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant, please click here .

1 Gartner, Inc., Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk, Martha Mathers and Jason McNellis, September 17, 2019.

2 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk, Martha Mathers and Jason McNellis, July 3, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Autodesk, Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards and Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

Media Contact:

Katie Sweet

Email: press@evergage.com

Phone: 1-888-310-0589

SOURCE Evergage

Related Links

http://www.evergage.com

