Evergage Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Account-Based Marketing Platforms

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Account-Based Marketing Platforms (report available to Gartner subscribers).1

Gartner defines account-based marketing (ABM) as "a go-to-market strategy that builds on traditional B2B lead and relationship management practices. In ABM, B2B marketers align with sales counterparts to target and engage a defined set of accounts and buying committee members with tailored marketing."

The firm notes that ABM platforms:

"encompass capabilities that enable marketers to run ABM programs at scale, including account selection, planning, engagement and reporting. Features include audience management capabilities to ingest first-party and third-party data from multiple sources; data-driven and AI-driven scoring models to select accounts; and contact and lead-to-account matching to help with planning. Feature sets also comprise cross-channel activation/orchestration to drive engagement. ABM platforms may activate audiences via display advertising and retargeting, email and social marketing, content syndication, and web personalization using a mix of native capabilities and integrations with other systems. Also included are reporting across channels, accounts and programs to measure engagement, and attribution analysis to gauge funnel impact."

Andy Zimmerman, Evergage's chief marketing officer, said: "Account-based marketing has become critical to many B2B organizations' go-to-market strategies – and personalization is a key ingredient of success. By identifying website visitors by company, pulling in firmographic and third-party data about them, and then combining that data with deep behavioral analytics, Evergage is able to deliver impactful, relevant personalized experiences across channels – at the industry, account and individual levels. We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for ABM Platforms validates Evergage's strategy for synthesizing and activating data in real time – driving better engagement, higher conversion rates and reduced bounce rates."

Working with many leading B2B companies, Evergage provides a comprehensive personalization and customer data platform (CDP) that enables cross-channel personalization to key prospects and customers. Using Evergage for ABM, B2B marketers can:

Target key accounts by identifying visitors from important industries and accounts, and personalizing their website, email and other digital experiences with relevant content, messages and calls-to-action.

by identifying visitors from important industries and accounts, and personalizing their website, email and other digital experiences with relevant content, messages and calls-to-action. Understand visitor intent by examining and scoring how each visitor engages with content, and determining affinities for different solutions, topics, categories and more based on active time spent.

by examining and scoring how each visitor engages with content, and determining affinities for different solutions, topics, categories and more based on active time spent. Access unified profiles at the account and individual levels that include not only attribute data, but also behavioral history, affinities and engagement scores.

at the account and individual levels that include not only attribute data, but also behavioral history, affinities and engagement scores. Personalize emails in real time with triggered messages delivered by Evergage or relevant content recommendations inside emails delivered by third-party email or marketing automation solutions based on a visitor's or account's most recent behavior.

with triggered messages delivered by Evergage or relevant content recommendations inside emails delivered by third-party email or marketing automation solutions based on a visitor's or account's most recent behavior. Orchestrate buyer journeys by providing cohesive experiences across digital channels, based on a complete, up-to-the-moment understanding of the individual and account.

by providing cohesive experiences across digital channels, based on a complete, up-to-the-moment understanding of the individual and account. Improve internal productivity and response times by triggering messages over email, Slack or other systems to alert sales or customer success reps about important activity by visitors from key accounts.

The important, central role of ABM in B2B marketing campaigns is growing. In its report, Gartner notes that "account-based marketing has emerged as a core strategy for marketing leaders in B2B organizations collaborating with sales counterparts to drive new business and spur demand from existing customers." In addition, "as a go-to-market strategy, ABM has continued to see momentum, with Gartner client inquiry volume increasing by more than 700% since 2016."

Addressing ABM market growth, Gartner estimates "total ABM platform revenue of $450 million (a year-over-year increase of 30%)" by the end of 2019, and "by the end of 2020, more than 70% of B2B marketers in midsize to large organizations will pilot or launch full-scale ABM programs to target and engage groups of buyers in selected accounts."

In addition to being recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Evergage was named a Leader for the second year in a row in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2 – placing in the highest overall position on the "ability to execute" axis this year. For the second year straight, Evergage was also ranked the highest of all vendors for every use case Gartner analyzed in its Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines 3 report.

For more information about using Evergage to power and improve ABM programs and campaigns, please see www.evergage.com/solutions/account-based-marketing .

1 Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Noah Elkin and Todd Berkowitz, December 5, 2019.

2 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk, Martha Mathers and Jason McNellis, July 3, 2019.

3 Gartner, Inc., Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk, Martha Mathers and Jason McNellis, September 17, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Autodesk, Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards and Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

Media Contact:

Meghan Locke

Email: press@evergage.com

Phone: 1-413-627-5335

SOURCE Evergage

Related Links

http://www.evergage.com

