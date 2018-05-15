Evergage Takes Home the Gold for Third Year in a Row in American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The program received more than 3,700 nominations this year.

Honored for dramatically improving email marketing effectiveness, Evergage for Email enables marketers to capitalize on in-depth behavioral data – delivering contextually relevant, personalized emails at precisely the right time. Primary components include open-time email personalization (for showing individualized recommendations, content and promotions the moment an email is opened, not sent) and triggered emails (enabling marketers to deploy one-off messages, triggered by a visitor's actions, product/content catalog changes or external factors). Marketers can also use Evergage for Email in conjunction with Evergage's full personalization and customer data platform (CDP) to monitor, understand and personalize user interactions in real time across digital channels, and remember where visitors "left off."

Judges praised Evergage for Email's scope and results. Feedback included:

"It's like someone applied data-driven digital metrics to email instead of treating it as direct mail without the envelope. This is powerful stuff."

"Impressive capabilities; important in today's account-based-marketing (ABM)-focused world."

"This is not only a very impressive and much-needed product offering, I am pleased to see the product backed up by the real results of a well-known customer brand. Well done."

"Important tool to help companies stand out in the crowd."

"Interesting and useful tool. The technology continues to advance."

This win comes on the heels of other recent accolades for Evergage including being named an EContent Trendsetting Product and a Top Rated A/B Testing and Personalization Tool on TrustRadius for the second straight year. The company is also currently a finalist in both the SIIA CODiE Awards ("Best E-Commerce Solution" category) and MITX Awards ("Most Strategic Use of Data Driving Personalization" category).

"People today are bombarded with emails. All too often, their inboxes are chock-full of irrelevant and ill-timed offers," said Evergage CMO Andy Zimmerman. "We can all relate to the frustration this causes. Evergage for Email helps marketers cut through the clutter – making emails more relevant, engaging and effective at the 1-to-1 level. This Stevie Award is great validation of our strategy, as we continue to innovate with new email personalization capabilities."

For more information and ideas on how to improve email marketing campaigns, please see Evergage's newly released eBook, "Email Personalization: 15 Examples that Go Way Beyond {First_Name}" (http://bit.ly/evergage-email-personalization).

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1:1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics with advanced machine learning, Evergage provides the one solution you need to systematically understand and interact with each person that visits your site, uses your app or opens your emails – one at a time, "in the moment" and at scale – to deliver a maximally relevant, individualized experience. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of web visitors, improving revenue growth, demand generation and customer success for leading organizations across industries, including Citrix, Endurance International Group, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House, Rue La La and Zumiez. Evergage is a CODiE Award winner, four-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards, and three-time winner in the Golden Bridge Awards and Best in Biz Awards. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

Media Contact:

Paula Crerar

Email: press@evergage.com

Phone: 1-888-310-0589

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evergage-takes-home-the-gold-for-third-year-in-a-row-in-american-business-awards-300648177.html

SOURCE Evergage

Related Links

http://www.evergage.com

