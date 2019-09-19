Evergage Unveils the Evergage Gears Marketplace

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today unveiled the Evergage Gears Marketplace – a library of easily installable components (or "Gears"), including connectors, extensions, templates and more, that enhance the functionality and value of Evergage's personalization and customer data platform (CDP), while satisfying the requirements of business and IT users. With this new marketplace, companies can access a one-stop-shop for validated, ready-to-install and customizable Gears that address their business- and industry-specific needs.

Evergage is announcing the new marketplace from its sixth annual Personalization & CDP Summit – the premier industry event taking place this week in Boston, featuring speakers from Abercrombie & Fitch, Carhartt, Citrix, IBM, Isobar, Merkle, UMB Bank and many more.

Since launching the Evergage Gears ™ framework, Evergage has worked steadily to develop and launch numerous Gears – currently offering more than 20 – and is now providing them in a public marketplace as a central destination to browse what's available, and access, implement and customize the Gears. Evergage Gears marked an important phase in Evergage's strategic evolution – opening up Evergage's platform to business and technical resources at Evergage clients and partners to accelerate their delivery of 1-to-1 experiences, in exactly the way they want, to meet specific business objectives.

Evergage Gears is a leap forward in the industry, breaking the traditional deadlock between business users and IT with functionality that satisfies both of their needs and promotes hassle-free collaboration. Business users benefit from an easy-to-use, iterative experience, and single, actionable view of each customer, while IT can quickly modify, customize and extend Evergage's core personalization and data management capabilities – working within Evergage's secure architecture.

"In the martech space, marketers and developers butt heads all too frequently," said Evergage CEO Karl Wirth. "With Evergage Gears, developers can do what they do best – architect and code – creating integrations, extensions, predictive models and templates that let marketers do what they do best: test, iterate, segment and execute campaigns. While business users can still use our platform independently, Gears opens it up in a way that promotes collaboration and lets companies quickly address many different requirements and use cases."

According to 451 Research, Evergage "is increasingly being used by its clients as the central data hub for visitor and customer intelligence to drive 1-to-1 digital experiences."1 Leading companies worldwide use Evergage to synthesize and activate their customer and prospect data – with Evergage delivering individualized experiences to billions of people across channels (website, email, web and mobile app, onsite search, online ads, social media, call center, in-store/branch), in real time.

With the Evergage Gears Marketplace, companies can find the components they need to more easily connect Evergage with external data sources, analyze and generate insights from their data, activate audiences and personalize in more channels, and generally extend the power and applications of the Evergage platform. Evergage partners, as well as developers at customer organizations, can also build new Gears for private use or public consumption within the marketplace.

"We see great value in the Evergage Gears Marketplace," said Vikalp Tandon, EVP and Global CTO at Isobar , a digital business transformation agency. "As an Evergage partner, we're now empowered to help joint customers more easily integrate their existing tech stack with Evergage by leveraging marketplace components, and be even more successful in analyzing and activating their data across channels. We can also help clients create new Gears that reflect their business model and extend existing ones available in the marketplace, thereby driving greater ROI."

The Evergage Gears Marketplace is searchable and can be filtered by tags. Sample Gears include:

Customer Data Extract, Transf orm, Load (ETL) – For uploading, mapping and normalizing large amounts of customer data into Evergage.

– For uploading, mapping and normalizing large amounts of customer data into Evergage. Product Catalog ETL – For uploading, mapping and normalizing large amounts of catalog and product data into Evergage.

– For uploading, mapping and normalizing large amounts of catalog and product data into Evergage. Responsys – For syncing data (including segment membership, user attributes and campaign data) between Evergage and Oracle Responsys.

– For syncing data (including segment membership, user attributes and campaign data) between Evergage and Oracle Responsys. Facebook Advertising – For sending segments to Facebook for ad targeting.

– For sending segments to Facebook for ad targeting. Google Ads – For sending segments to Google for ad targeting.

– For sending segments to Google for ad targeting. Google Analytics – For passing campaign-related data to Google Analytics.

– For passing campaign-related data to Google Analytics. Store Finder – For passing retail store locations and related data (hours of operation, geographic coordinates, etc.) to the Evergage platform to display intelligently to individual visitors.

– For passing retail store locations and related data (hours of operation, geographic coordinates, etc.) to the Evergage platform to display intelligently to individual visitors. Customer Identity Builder – For recognizing various identity formats and resolving customer identities to combine customer profiles from various systems.

– For recognizing various identity formats and resolving customer identities to combine customer profiles from various systems. Recommendations Carousel Template – For enabling marketers to easily place a Dev/UX-approved carousel with product or content recommendations into a website.

For enabling marketers to easily place a Dev/UX-approved carousel with product or content recommendations into a website. Comparison Shopping – For detecting comparison shopping activities, such as copying product names and switching tabs, and using those insights for better targeting.

– For detecting comparison shopping activities, such as copying product names and switching tabs, and using those insights for better targeting. Lifecycle States – For specifying a set of discrete lifecycle states that customers move through to better understand and engage them.

Evergage's existing out-of-the-box integrations have been or will be re-architected as Gears for greater flexibility, maintainability and customizability. Currently, there are no fees to license any of the Gears available in the marketplace today, but charges are incurred for increases in the volume of data passed between systems using a Gear, and professional services fees may also apply. Evergage clients should discuss details with their Customer Success Manager.

"For marketers and the developers who support them, new needs arise constantly. One way to make things easier is to buy platforms that can add functions as extensions of the core system rather than having to build labor-intensive, custom modules from scratch," said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute, a vendor-neutral organization dedicated to helping marketers manage customer data. "Extensible systems make it easy to quickly deliver new functionality and solutions that meet unique needs, with minimal upkeep required. Evergage's approach with Gears and the Gears Marketplace allows this – letting companies get more out of their data than what's possible with just standard integrations, and bringing the benefits of extensibility to a wide audience."

Check out the Evergage Gears Marketplace at https://gears.evergage.com .

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Autodesk, Carhartt, Citrix, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards, four-time winner in the Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

