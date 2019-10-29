Evergage's Personalization Book Is Now in Its 2nd Edition

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced it has released the second edition of its award-winning book " One-to-One Personalization in the Age of Machine Learning ." Co-authored by Evergage's Karl Wirth, CEO, and Katie Sweet, director of content marketing, the 220-page book provides actionable strategies for harnessing data across channels to recognize and address customers as the individuals they are.

"We're way past the point of generic, one-size-fits-all communications," Wirth said. "Customers expect and, frankly, deserve better – and it's well within companies' reach to deliver. The 1-to-1 dream is no longer a fantasy: it's an achievable reality. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and its subset machine learning, companies can manage and activate their data across touchpoints – delivering individualized experiences that drive loyalty and revenue growth."

"One-to-One Personalization in the Age of Machine Learning" was first released in November 2017, meeting with critical acclaim for its groundbreaking coverage. Forbes praised the "first-ever industry publication," noting that Evergage "literally wrote the book on personalization." Described by customer experience luminaries Don Peppers and Martha Rogers, Ph.D., as "a down-to-earth, eminently practical how-to guide for succeeding in today's world of predictive analytics, AI and ubiquitous connectivity," the book was also a winner in last year's PR World Awards®.

The second edition of Evergage's book is accessible as a free download , courtesy of Evergage, and hard copies will be available for purchase on Amazon in a few weeks. This latest version contains new and significantly expanded areas, including:

The role of customer data platforms (CDPs) in stitching together and activating previously siloed data for real-time, 1-to-1 personalization.

in stitching together and activating previously siloed data for real-time, 1-to-1 personalization. Additional channels to tie into a personalization strategy and how to deliver a cohesive experience across them in real time.

and how to deliver a cohesive experience across them in real time. Key questions to ask and organizational decisions to make when planning for personalization.

when planning for personalization. The role of a "personalization management office" (PMO) – including when, why and how to establish one.

(PMO) – including when, why and how to establish one. Ways to incorporate personalization into experience testing and continuous learning .

. How to use predictive modeling – applying machine learning to data to predict future events (e.g., likelihood to churn, likelihood to purchase, etc.), and take course-correcting or facilitating actions.

– applying machine learning to data to predict future events (e.g., likelihood to churn, likelihood to purchase, etc.), and take course-correcting or facilitating actions. A detailed guide for evaluating CDP and personalization technology .

. More predictions on what's next for personalization.

Sweet said: "In the last few years, companies have disrupted industries by putting customers first and delivering truly innovative, personalized experiences. Their successes – along with customer imperatives – have spurred others to follow and put personalization at the center of their business strategies. It's clear that we're moving in the direction of increased personalization, not just because we can but because we must foster loyalty, compete effectively and create first-rate, relevant customer experiences."

For more information about Evergage's book – including a free downloadable version, reviews and a video interview with Wirth – please visit www.evergage.com/personalization-book .

