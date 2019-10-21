Evergent and Openet Partner to Monetize and Transform Next-Generation Digital Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergent, market-leading provider of solutions for revenue and subscriber management announced its partnership with Openet, the provider of Digital Business Support Systems. Evergent is extending its revenue management platform to include real-time monetization, policy, control and management with Openet's solutions.

The availability of 5G is changing the delivery and consumption of digital services, enabling a variety of use-cases (such as on-demand streaming) over mobile networks to be realized. The additional network speeds and greater capacity offered by 5G will present new monetization opportunities from new and existing services. To address this growing opportunity, Evergent wanted to add a market-leading, real-time charging and policy control solution to give service providers more options and flexibility to monetize and manage digital services, create new business models and generate new revenue.

By providing Openet's policy control, Evergent can enable digital service providers to optimize user network experience to deliver the best possible service. The real-time data collected by Openet's solutions can be used to ensure service quality, as well as to drive contextual offers. This is a perfect complement to Evergent's current suite of solutions that enable service providers to increase revenue and reduce churn by offering flexible ways to create and offer dynamic products and promotions that can be monetized via several billing options.

Vijay Sajja, CEO and Co-Founder, Evergent, "With mobile networks continuing to support advanced digital services, having Openet's real-time charging and policy systems as part of our revenue and customer lifecycle management platform opens up new possibilities for our customers. 5G is set to deliver an expanded range of services that will transform the industry. Such a transformational change needs a fresh and agile approach to monetizing advanced business models. We are excited to work with Openet to support the next-generation of use-cases."

Niall Norton, CEO, Openet, "We are delighted to work with Evergent. We have many leading communications companies as joint customers, so there is an obvious degree of synergy there. In addition to this we are looking forward to collaboration with Evergent to help the leading digital service providers leverage the real-time capabilities of Openet's solutions and capitalize on the new opportunities that 5G is presenting for all digital services."

About Evergent

Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include leading carriers such as AT&T, Airtel, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

About Openet

Openet provides Digital and 5G BSS to enable service providers to create new revenues from digital services, improve customer engagement and be ready for the opportunities from 5G. Openet's solutions enable service providers to be more agile, innovative and enjoy a faster time to value.

From monetizing content and data services over 4G to enabling innovative enterprise IoT offers over 5G, Openet's Digital and 5G BSS offers a fast and agile alternative to the large legacy companies whose track record of over-charging and under delivering has resulted in high failure rates of large scale transformation projects.

Since its foundation in 1999, Openet has been at the forefront of telecoms software development and innovation. Our success is personified by the many long-term relationships it has fostered with the largest, most progressive, and demanding operators across the globe. For more information visit www.openet.com.

