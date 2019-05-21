Evergent and Synamedia Join Forces to Power and Monetize Next-Generation Video Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergent, market-leading provider of solutions for revenue and subscriber management, and Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced their partnership for end-to-end video monetization and delivery.

The Evergent Revenue and Customer Management platform is now integrated with Synamedia's Infinite platform to help their joint customers, which include some of the world's largest telecommunication, media, and entertainment providers, to:

launch new direct-to-consumer (DTC) video services quickly,

reduce time to market for new offerings,

and grow the business over time with targeted promotions and bundles.

"Companies often struggle to adapt brittle, monolithic back office systems to handle new direct-to-consumer services, multiple purchase methods and currencies, and increasingly complex revenue sharing models," said Vijay Sajja, Evergent CEO. "We, like Synamedia, help giants of digital services to adapt to this environment and move with the speed and agility of digital startups."

"The combination of the Evergent solution with our Infinite platform allows providers to quickly launch new over-the-top services in support of pay-TV's evolving business model," added Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer and General Manager, EMEA, for Synamedia. "Our combined solution also enables world-class user experiences and quality of service, shoring up our promise to help our customers win in the age of Infinite Entertainment."

About Evergent

Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include leading carriers such as AT&T, Airtel, SingTel and T-Mobile, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices across the United States in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Denver, and internationally in India, Canada, Japan, and Singapore.

About Synamedia

We're helping service providers around the world to deliver, protect, and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters, and media companies.

Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

