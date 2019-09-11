Evergent enables the transformation to digital services via its Immersive AI-Driven Customer Lifecycle Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergent , a global provider of solutions for Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management, today announced an innovative solution that assists traditional service providers with their digital service transformation. The solution will combine Evergent's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Module with Google Cloud BigQuery and Google Cloud Contact Center AI to provide consumers with real-time, self-service capabilities.

The Evergent platform will be combined with Google Cloud's Big Query and Contact Center AI to help service providers:

Transform all aspects of their traditional services to a digital, connected service that can be accessed via Google Cloud's Contact Center AI;

Engage consumers to manage and subscribe to new services in a non-invasive manner;

Reduce incoming calls to the call-center by enabling consumers to digitally manage all aspects of their connected services;

Increase monetization with more targeted/predicted offers for consumers using Google Marketing Program;

Reduce churn through predicting buyer behaviour and by targeting consumers with personalized offers and promotions.

"In this digital-age and economy, service providers need to ensure that all aspects of their traditional offerings can be accessed and managed digitally. Customer self-care needs to be quick, seamless and non-intrusive, and be specific and relevant," said Vijay Sajja, Evergent CEO. "Our integration with Google Cloud can enable Service Providers to optimize their business transformation through immersive, relevant and proactive self-care capabilities."

Evergent will be showcasing its AI service on September 15 at IBC2019 at the Google Cloud Partner Pavilion.

About Evergent

Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include leading carriers such as AT&T, Airtel, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

