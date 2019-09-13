Evergent integrates its AI-driven Offer Management solution with Microsoft Azure AI to Maximize Subscriber Retention

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergent , a market-leading provider of solutions for Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management, today announced how its Artificial-Intelligence (AI) Service using Microsoft Azure AI can help Digital Service Providers reduce churn and manage ROI spend.

The Evergent platform is now integrated with Microsoft Azure AI to enable premium-entertainment service providers to:

Reduce churn by continuously understanding the consumer buying journey from multiple sales-channels, and target consumer-specific packages and offers.

Acquire and retain customers faster through conversational logic to help drive more predictive products and promotions.

Prevent revenue loss by continuously keeping consumers engaged with new bundles and offers.

"With consumers having a multitude of choices to select their premium entertainment options, we help Digital Service Providers maximize their revenue by learning more about customers' indirect and direct buying behavior and targeting offers and promotions that are unique for every consumer," said Vijay Sajja, Evergent CEO. "Like Microsoft, we create powerful experiences that enable consumers to feel they are in control of their premium entertainment subscriptions – and with speed and agility."

"Evergent's AI Service with Microsoft Azure AI, helps Digital Service Providers learn more about their consumers and predict just-in-time personalized and relevant offers," added Sudheer Sirivara, General Manager for Azure Media at Microsoft Corp. "This offer management solution enables global providers to reduce churn and increase engagement."

About Evergent

Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include leading carriers such as AT&T, Airtel, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

