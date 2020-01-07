Evergent is now an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergent , a market-leading provider of solutions for revenue and customer lifecycle management is now an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). To qualify as an APN Advanced Technology Partner, Evergent had to complete and satisfy several technical and business requirements.

The Evergent platform is designed to advance global digital services through its cloud-based revenue management platform. Coupled with its customer lifecycle suite of services, providers can manage their subscribers and create flexible subscription or one-time products and promotions targeted at their users. Evergent's pre-integrated solution is already powering a number of global services and has inherent support for multi-currency, global payment gateways, and multi-language.

"We are excited to have achieved an important milestone within the AWS Partner Network. Being a part of the AWS Partner Network allows global AWS customers to take advantage of the Evergent platform. Our platform aims to transform the subscription economy with a proven and scalable solution that powers over half-a-billion subscribers globally. We believe time to market, product agility, and seamless deployments are key ingredients in rapidly monetizing and evolving digital services," said Vijay Sajja, Evergent CEO.

Evergent was also mentioned in the AWS Media Blog as part of its media solutions and innovation showcase. Details of the Evergent platform and solutions for service providers can be found on Evergent's website.

About Evergent

Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include leading carriers such as AT&T, Airtel, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Evergent: Abhi Madhugiri, Sr. Director, Global Business Development, bd@evergent.com

SOURCE Evergent Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.evergent.com

