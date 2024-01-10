EverGlade Consulting Celebrates Continued Growth with New Office Opening in Washington, D.C.

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a leader in consultancy for government contractors across life sciences, technology, health, and defense industries, proudly announces the opening of its newest office in Washington, D.C. Situated at the bustling Industrious location at 650 Massachusetts Avenue NW, this expansion is a testament to EverGlade's sustained growth and commitment to offering expert consulting services.

The strategic choice of Washington, D.C. for EverGlade's expansion reflects the firm's deep commitment to being at the center of national policy and decision-making. This move allows EverGlade to be in close proximity to key government agencies, enhancing its ability to provide immediate, informed, and comprehensive consulting services.

"Our expansion into Washington, D.C. is a clear indicator of our growth and our dedication to being at the forefront of government consultancy," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Tyler Kessler. "650 Massachusetts Avenue NW is not just a new location for us; it's a gateway to unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and innovation in the heart of our nation's capital."

EverGlade Consulting has seen remarkable growth in recent years, marked by increased collaborations with prestigious government agencies like BARDA, JPEO, ASPR, ARPA-H, DARPA, DTRA, DIU, NIAID, HHS, DOE, and DOC. The new office in D.C. will serve as a key center for innovation and client service, further enhancing EverGlade's capabilities in these sectors.

"The opening of our Washington, D.C. office is a milestone in our expansion journey and underscores our commitment to being close to where the decisions are made," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota. "We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative solutions right to the doorstep of the nation's key decision-makers."

EverGlade Consulting's D.C. office is now operational, marking a new chapter in the company's growth and its dedication to being an integral part of the D.C. business community.

If your company has considered applying for government funding, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help make that application a reality.

