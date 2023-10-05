EverGlade Consulting CHIPS Act Funding Alert: New CHIPS Act NOFO Released for Smaller Supply Chain Projects

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

05 Oct, 2023, 01:35 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to fortify the United States' technological infrastructure and competitiveness, the Biden-Harris administration has announced a new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) under the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. This NOFO targets smaller supply chain projects, aiming to bolster American manufacturing capabilities and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities.

Continue Reading

The NOFO will direct funding toward businesses specializing in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing. The focus on smaller projects within the supply chain aims to create a more diversified and resilient ecosystem, thereby safeguarding national interests and boosting economic growth. Initiatives that enhance technological capability, improve efficiency, and build capacities at smaller scales will be prioritized.

"This NOFO comes at a crucial time when the need to strengthen and diversify our semiconductor supply chain has never been more evident. It provides a golden opportunity for smaller enterprises to make a big impact," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson.

Applications for the funding will be evaluated based on a set of criteria, including the potential for technological advancement, scalability, and the long-term sustainability of the project. This initiative is part of the Biden-Harris administration's broader strategy to strengthen American manufacturing and secure supply chain resilience in critical sectors, including life sciences, tech, health, and defense.

"Understanding the semiconductor supply chain as a complex, interconnected ecosystem is vital. The CHIPS Act NOFO for smaller projects provides not just an economic catalyst but a strategic inflection point. It allows smaller but critical contributors to the supply chain to innovate and compete, thereby solidifying the entire system's resilience against vulnerabilities," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

The announcement signifies a pivot towards a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to industrial policy, recognizing the critical role that smaller enterprises play in the greater supply chain and national security.

If your company has considered applying for CHIPS funding, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help make that application a reality. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to:

[email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

Also from this source

EverGlade Consulting Founder and National Consulting Leader, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces Support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry through EverGladeCares

EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: BARDA Releases New Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) with Updated Areas of Interest and Additional Funding Opportunities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.