HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Clark as Director, effective November 2024. Mr. Clark brings an extensive background in government contracting and federal funding management, making him a valuable addition to the EverGlade team.

EverGlade Consulting Continues Growth with Addition of Nathan Clark

Nathan Clark joins EverGlade Consulting with an impressive portfolio, having recently served as the BARDA portfolio leader for the Health and Human Services (HHS) consortia. In this role, he managed a wide range of initiatives, including seven programs and three technical working groups, supported by agencies such as the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the Department of Defense (DOD), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the Department of Energy (DOE). His leadership has contributed to over 1,600 project awards, totaling $12 billion in federal funding, underscoring his exceptional ability to drive impactful programs.

Mr. Clark has developed an expertise in reviewing proposals, statements of work, contract negotiation, and overseeing post-award contract administration and deliverables. His insights and experience have made him a sought-after speaker, frequently invited to participate in panels addressing non-diluted federal funding opportunities.

Before transitioning to government contracting, Mr. Clark served in the United States Army, where he held various command, staff, and operational roles. His dedication and contributions to the military were recognized in 2014 when he was inducted into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara for his significant work within the Air Defense Artillery community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nathan Clark to the EverGlade Consulting team," said Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder. "His unique expertise in government contracting, coupled with his leadership in managing complex federal projects, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver strategic solutions to our clients. Nathan's knowledge and vision will undoubtedly help drive success for our clients."

With Mr. Clark's appointment, EverGlade Consulting looks forward to further strengthening its capabilities in navigating government contracting landscapes and delivering excellence to its clients.

