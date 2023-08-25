EverGlade Consulting DIU Funding Alert: New Commercial Solutions Opportunity for Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) Systems

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

25 Aug, 2023, 15:15 ET

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing complexity of the space environment, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), has announced its pursuit of innovative commercial solutions for the development of Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) systems. Recognizing the essential need for quick and dynamic responses to threats in space, the DoD is leading the way in advancing risk reduction for dynamic space systems.

The DoD's call for TacRS prototypes emphasizes the need for responsive, scalable space systems crucial to preserving U.S. leadership in space. With a focus on agility and readiness, this initiative seeks the end-to-end capability to launch within 24 hours, perform rendezvous, proximity operations (RPO), and possibly docking (RPOD), along with inspection and characterization of simulated space threats.

The prototype will culminate in an operational demonstration called VICTUS HAZE, related to VICTUS NOX, to demonstrate response force capability in alignment with operational objectives.

"The VICTUS HAZE initiative is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in space technology. By bridging the gap between commercial solutions and government needs, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem that responds to the urgent challenges of space threats. This project embodies our commitment to the security, agility, and technological advancement necessary to maintain U.S. leadership in space," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

The VICTUS HAZE project embodies the DoD's dedication to harnessing the potential of the commercial space industry in developing next-generation capabilities. By partnering with cutting-edge vendors, the government is taking a major step towards ensuring that the U.S. remains at the forefront of space technology and security.

"With Project VICTUS HAZE, we're not just thinking about the immediate future; we're laying the foundation for decades to come. The collaboration between commercial vendors and the Department of Defense will catalyze groundbreaking developments in on-orbit operations," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson.

If your company has considered applying for DIU funding, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help make that application a reality. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to:

[email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

