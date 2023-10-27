EverGlade Consulting Founder and National Consulting Leader, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces Donation to New Hampshire National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue through EverGladeCares

News provided by

Eric Jia-Sobota

27 Oct, 2023, 16:45 ET

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a leading consultancy firm known for its strategic solutions, is proud to announce that its philanthropic division, EverGladeCares, has voluntarily donated critical supplies to the New Hampshire National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue organization. This donation signifies a key transition for EverGladeCares, as it moves from a primary focus on pandemic response to a broader, more sustained effort to make a positive social impact.

Continue Reading
EverGladeCares is a force multiplier. (PRNewsfoto/Eric Jia-Sobota)
EverGladeCares is a force multiplier. (PRNewsfoto/Eric Jia-Sobota)

Originally created to tackle the immediate needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, EverGladeCares played a vital role in public health initiatives and logistic solutions. The organization is now widening its scope to align with non-profits and community organizations that reflect the core values of EverGlade Consulting, including innovation, integrity, and inclusivity.

"In times of crisis, immediate action is essential, but it's equally important to look at the long game. Our donation to the New Hampshire National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue organization is an investment in the well-being of our communities and embodies EverGlade's commitment to go beyond immediate needs to support enduring, positive change," said Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder and CEO of EverGlade Consulting.

The New Hampshire National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue organization is devoted to assisting local communities during natural disasters, accidents, and emergency situations. The critical supplies donated by EverGladeCares, including navigational equipment, GPS units, and high-visibility clothing, will be vital in enhancing the effectiveness of the team's search and rescue operations.

This partnership extends beyond a simple donation. EverGladeCares is committed to skill-based volunteering and mentorship programs, and plans to leverage EverGlade Consulting's extensive network to maximize the impact of its community initiatives.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to:

[email protected]

SOURCE Eric Jia-Sobota

Also from this source

EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces New Initiatives for EverGladeCares

EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces New Initiatives for EverGladeCares

EverGlade Consulting, a trusted leader in strategic problem-solving and innovative solutions, has always been committed to building a better future,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.